Buttermilk is an essential part of the diet of many people in India, and every household has one fixed buttermilk recipe that is foolproof. Be it in the form of lassi or chaas, the love for buttermilk remains the same. This traditional Indian drink is made with yogurt, spices and herbs. It is hydrating, light on the stomach and extremely beneficial for the digestive process. Since yogurt helps cool down the body's temperature, it makes for an ideal drink to sip on during the summer season. As summer is here, we have all the more reason to whip up some delicious buttermilk at home. Here we bring you a delicious Kerala-style sambaram recipe that'll help you stay cool this summer.





Sambaram is a popular Kerala-style spiced buttermilk made with yogurt, curry leaves, ginger, and green chillies. You can relish it as is or even pair it with your everyday summer meals to beat the scorching heat. It is super refreshing and also helps in digestion after an indulgent meal. The best part is that you only need 5 minutes to prepare this drink. Make this Kerala-style buttermilk today and impress your family and friends. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Kerala-Style Sambaram Recipe: How To Make Kerala-Style Sambaram

First, whisk yogurt in a large bowl using a blender until it is smooth and creamy. Add water, curry leaves, chopped ginger, salt and green chilli to the yogurt mixture. Blend well. (You can add more water until you reach the desired consistency).





Once done, transfer to a glass and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. (This helps in infusing the flavours). After an hour, serve chilled!





Tip: You can also strain the sambaram if you do not like curry leaves and ginger coming into your mouth while sipping it.





Prepare this Kerala-style buttermilk today and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.