The week can be long and exhausting, and this is something we all agree about! We spend the week finishing work deadlines or assignments and look forward to a much-needed break over the weekend. And one of the ways to relax and enjoy the weekend is by indulging in delicious food! We all have our choice of cuisine or a dish that gives us comfort and sates our cravings. Some prefer a bowl of warm khichdi or dal-rice, while others prefer noodles and thukpa. If you belong to the latter category, then you are in the right place. How, you ask? This is because we are going to help you satisfy your cravings for something spicy and tantalising noodles. Here we have found some delicious chicken noodles recipes that you can easily recreate at home over the weekend.

Here Are 5 Chicken Noodle Recipes:

1. Chicken Chow Mein - Our Recommendation

This version of stir-fried noodles is quite loved as street food in India, with vendors selling chow mein on every corner! Now, you can make street-style chow mein at home and the best part about this recipe is that it has chicken too! Noodles are tossed with classic sauces, vegetables and chicken to get the beloved chicken chow mein.





2. Pad Thai

A classic noodle dish in Thai cuisine, the Pad Thai is a delicious combination of sweet and spicy flavours. Pad Thai is prepared with rice noodles and is a popular street food in Thailand. The Pad Thai typically has chicken which makes it a popular choice of noodles among non-vegetarians. The use of palm sugar and tamarind sauce balances the spiciness of the noodles, making them perfect for all palates.





3. Chicken Hakka Noodles

One of our go-to orders in every Asian restaurant, the Hakka noodles is one delicious dish that goes well with all kinds of curries like Manchurian and chilli chicken. Another classic noodle that has gone the lengths and breadths of the world and now has an Indian version, try this recipe of chicken hakka noodles and pair it with your favourite Asian curry.





4. Chicken Ramen

Ramen is all the rage these days! This soupy noodle offers the best of flavours as noodles are cooked in chicken broth and often served with vinegared eggs. Many cuisines have ramen as part of their food - ranging from Korean to Japanese and even Chinese. Traditionally, ramen is cooked in fish broth and includes pork and nori.





5. Rice Noodles with Stir Fried Chicken

With the tantalising flavours of oyster sauce, soya sauce and lemon juice, this chicken noodles recipe is quite tempting! Made with rice noodles, this Asian indulgence can be enjoyed as is or paired with a delicious curry of your choice.





Try out these chicken noodles and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments section below.