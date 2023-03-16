Are you looking for a new gravy to pair with your chapatis? Do you love the flavour of garlic? Do you have to include more greens in your diet? If yes, we have the perfect recipe for you: delicious lasooni methi. As the name indicates, 'lasooni' means that the main flavour of this dish is derived from garlic - and this recipe requires 15-20 cloves (at least!). Methi or fenugreek is a nutritious green veggie that some of us love and others hate. Methi fans are sure to enjoy this unique and chatpata preparation of the veggie. As for methi haters, they should also give this dish a chance - it's so tasty, you'll not feel forced to eat your greens. Check out our quick recipe below.





Also read: This Quick And Easy Methi Parantha Recipe Can Make For Perfect Fibre-Rich Breakfast

How To Make Lasooni Methi At Home

What you need:

This restaurant-style dish looks complex but makes use of common ingredients. The gravy masala contains onions, tomatoes, chillies, jeera, haldi, hing, garam masala, salt and garlic, of course. You also require small quantities of peanuts, white sesame and besan. You can use the entire bunch of methi for this recipe. In other words, it comes to around 2-3 cups once roughly chopped.





How to prepare:

Blend peanuts, white sesame and besan to make a paste.

In a pan, heat oil and add jeera and whole garlic. Saute and then add all the chopped methi leaves. Cook for a minute and set aside. In the same pan, add oil and jeera again.

Now added the chopped garlic, Kashmiri chillies, onion and later, the chopped tomatoes.

Add the paste prepared earlier and mix well. Add the spices mentioned earlier along with salt to taste.

Mix the ingredients thoroughly. As this masala paste cooks and leaves the pan, add the methi mixture prepared earlier. Mix it well with the masala paste.

Cook for 4-5 minutes more. Serve hot and enjoy it with chapatis.

Also read: Papad Ki Sabzi, Aloe Vera Ki Sabzi And More: 5 Interesting Sabzis You Must Try





Tips to keep in mind while making lasooni methi:

Dry roast the paste ingredients (peanuts, sesame and besan) separately before blending them. This gives added flavour to the dish.

Keep adding a few teaspoons of water as required to loosen the masala. The ingredients in the masala mixture need to be spread out properly. Water helps avoid a dense consistency.

Stir and fold the methi well into the masala prepared. You need to mix it thoroughly with the gravy base so that it is cooked to perfection.

Click here for the full recipe and ingredient quantities for Lasooni Methi.





Make this dish for your next meal and discover a new favourite! Let us know how it turns out.