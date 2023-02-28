What is a desi meal without spices and flavours? Fortunately, we have plenty of masalas (spices) to explore. The versatile usage of spices in Indian cuisine makes it stand out on the global food platform. But what makes it unique is the rich nutrient profile. An Indian kitchen is a pandora's box of spices and all of them have several health-benefiting properties. One such versatile spice that rules an Indian kitchen is methi (or fenugreek). It is super aromatic and has a bitter-sweet taste. You can use it to add tadka to dal, sabzi and more. You can also add methi greens to your daily meal. That's not all. Methi has been a part of traditional medical practice since time immemorial. It has a low glycemic index and enriches you with antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.





Methi For Diabetes: How Methi Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels In The Body:

Methi makes a perfect home remedy for the ones suffering from diabetes. It contains an adequate amount of fibre that helps slow down the digestion process, further regulating the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. According to Dr Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist, "Methi may help tackle insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive. It may also regulate blood sugar levels and is hence, used commonly by diabetics." A study, published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, further weighs in, a daily dose of 10 grams of methi seeds, soaked in hot water, may help control type-2 diabetes.

5 Major Health Benefits Of Methi:

1. Improves digestion:

As mentioned earlier, methi is enriched with fibre. This helps regulate digestion and prevent constipation. This further promotes overall gut health.

2. Reduces inflammation:

Methi contains anti-inflammatory compounds, which may help reduce inflammation in the body and alleviate pain and discomfort. It also helps cool down our body.

3. Boosts immune system:

Methi is rich in antioxidants, anti-viral properties and other essential nutrients. These factors may help boost the immune system and protect you against seasonal diseases.

4. Improves heart health:

It may help improve heart health by reducing cholesterol levels in the body. This prevents the formation of blood clots and reduces the risk of heart disease.

5. Enhances milk production in lactating mothers:

Methi has been traditionally used to promote milk production in breastfeeding mothers. As per a study, published in the journal Pediatrics, 25 new mothers were given three cups of methi tea every day for two weeks. The researchers found that there was an increase in milk volume in the very first week.





Considering all the benefits, we curated an interesting list of ways to add methi to your everyday diet. You may have methi both in form of seeds and leaves. Take a look.





7 Interesting Ways To Add Methi To Your Daily Diet:

Methi seeds powder:

Roast the fenugreek seeds and grind them to a fine powder. Add this powder to your morning smoothie or sprinkle it on your breakfast cereal.

Methi tea:

Boil fenugreek seeds in water and add some ginger and lemon to make a healthy and refreshing tea. Methi tea is a great way to start your day and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Click here for the methi tea recipe.

Methi water:

You can add this detox drink to your morning ritual. Soak a teaspoon of methi seeds in a glass of water overnight. Strain it the next morning and drink up.





Methi paratha:

Methi paratha is a healthy and delicious breakfast option for all. Mix chopped methi leaves with wheat flour, salt, and water to make a dough. Roll out the dough and cook the paratha on a tawa or griddle. Click here for the recipe.

Methi dal:

Add methi leaves to your dal to increase its nutritional value. Methi dal is a healthy and filling dish that is perfect for lunch or dinner. You also add a tadka of methi seeds to your regular dal recipe. This will also help enhance the flavour of your meal. Click here for the methi dal recipe.

Methi raita:

Mix chopped methi leaves with yogurt to make a healthy and tasty raita. You can also add some spices like cumin and coriander to enhance the flavour. Click here for the methi raita recipe.

Methi chutney:

Grind methi leaves, coconut, and some spices to make a flavorful chutney. This chutney can be used as a dip or a spread for sandwiches. You can also roast methi seeds and grind them and use them as masala in your regular chutney recipe. This will add a layer of flavour to the condiment.





Now that you have these interesting ideas handy, make use of each of these recipes and include methi in your everyday diet. But make sure to consult an expert to determine the appropriate amount of methi to include in your daily diet.





