Are you someone who simply loves makhana? Do you find yourself craving it every now and then? Are you always searching for new makhana flavours to try in the market? If so, we have something exciting to share. You've probably tried makhana flavours such as pudina, peri peri, or cream and onion. But have you ever tried Kurkure-flavoured makhana? We bet not! You'll be surprised to know that you can recreate the similar masaledaar flavour of Kurkure to make makhana. The best part? You just need 5 minutes to prepare it. Try making it at home and we are sure it'll become your new go-to snack to munch on.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Are Kurkure-Flavoured Makhana?

Kurkure-flavoured makhana offers a taste similar to the famous Kurkure chips. The makhanas are roasted until crispy and then combined with a spice mix, which replicates the flavour of these iconic chips. They are super addictive, and you'll surely find it hard to stop at just one. Pair them with your evening cup of chai and make your tea time exciting.

How To Prevent Makhana From Becoming Soggy?

Makhana tastes good only when it's perfectly crispy. After all, no one likes to munch on soggy and mushy makhana. To ensure they maintain their texture, roast them well. Avoid rushing through the process, or else they'll become soggy quickly. Also, remember to store the leftover makhana in an air-tight container.

How To Make Kurkure-Flavoured Makhana | Kurkure-Flavoured Makhana Recipe

The recipe for Kurkure makhana was shared by nutritionist Vaishali Garg on her Instagram page. The process of making them is incredibly easy, and they'll be ready in just under 5 minutes. All you have to do is add red chilli powder, onion powder, garlic powder, coriander powder, haldi, ginger powder, black pepper powder, amchoor powder, and salt to a bowl. Mix well. You can also add tomato powder for a hint of tanginess. Now, roast the makhanas in a pan set on a low-medium flame for about 2 minutes. Once done, sprinkle the prepared spice mix over them and give it a good mix. Transfer to a bowl and enjoy your homemade Kurkure-flavoured makhana!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

They look delicious, don't they? Try making this tasty makhana snack at home and let us know how you liked the taste in the comments below.