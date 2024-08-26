Who doesn't love munching on snacks? We guess no one! Even if you're following a weight loss diet, we're sure you feel the urge to munch on something occasionally, don't you? Makhana and peanuts help satisfy these cravings effortlessly. They are crunchy, packed with flavour, and super addictive - what's not to love about them? However, have you ever found yourself pondering which of these snacks is a healthier pick for your weight loss diet? We know this can be quite confusing to figure out, but don't worry, we're here to help you find the answer. But first, let's see what benefits makhana and peanuts have to offer.

What Are The Benefits Of Makhana?

Also known as fox nuts, makhana has emerged as a superfood in recent times. And why not? These wonder seeds are rich in fibre, protein, vitamin A, and essential minerals like magnesium and iron. The best part? Makhanas have a low-calorie count, making them great for weight loss. According to the U.S. Department Of Agriculture (USDA), a 50-gram serving of makhana has only about 170 calories. Great, right? Since makhanas are high in fibre, they help keep you full for longer durations, thereby preventing binge eating at odd hours and aiding in weight loss.

What Are The Benefits Of Peanuts?

We all know that any type of nut is great for your health, and peanuts are no exception. They are an excellent source of protein and fibre - both of which are essential for weight loss. Moreover, peanuts are also loaded with antioxidants, rich in vitamin B, and minerals like phosphorus and manganese. As per USDA data, the calorie count of a 50-gm serving of peanuts can reach up to 280 calories. Just like makhana, peanuts are also quite filling, making them an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet.

Makhana Or Peanuts - Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Now, the question arises: which snack should you opt for your next snacking session? From the above-mentioned benefits, we can clearly see that peanuts have a high-calorie count compared to makhana. While both are healthy and offer similar benefits, makhana has an edge over peanuts due to its low-calorie count. This makes it a better option for weight watchers.

So, if you're someone who wishes to keep their calorie intake in check, opt for makhana. On the other hand, if you're alright with a few extra calories here and there, go ahead and enjoy peanuts. However, remember that peanuts have a high-fat content, so exercise portion control while consuming them. Also, avoid having salty peanuts.

Now that you know about the benefits of each snack, make an informed decision and add them to your weight loss diet accordingly.