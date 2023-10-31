When we say Kerala, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Perhaps the classic appam and stew combination or the Malabari parottas, right? But if you're a foodie like us, then you'll know that the cuisine of Kerala has much more to offer. One dish that doesn't enjoy the same limelight is mutton curry. You must've tried several mutton curry recipes, but this particular one is quite unique. Of course, there's the succulent texture of mutton, but it's the exquisite flavours that make it a true delight. Whether you wish to treat your guests to something exotic or simply want a break from the regular mutton curry, this one is a must-try. It is rich and flavourful and will surely win your heart. Let's not wait any more and learn the process of making this mutton curry.

What Is Kerala-Style Mutton Curry?

Kerala-style mutton curry is a staple in Malayali households. But what is it that makes it so unique from other mutton curries? Well, the answer lies in the use of coconut! It is cooked in coconut oil instead of regular vegetable oil. This helps impart a distinct flavour to the mutton curry and also gives it a nice aroma. Not only this, but it consists of fresh coconut pieces in it, which further add to the flavour. The addition of curry leaves, too, lends a unique taste to the dish. Pair this delicious curry with steamed rice, appam, or roti to put together a wholesome meal for lunch or dinner.

Kerala-Style Mutton Curry Recipe | How To Make Kerala-Style Mutton Curry

To begin with, we first need to cook the mutton. Add it to a pressure cooker along with water, haldi, curry leaves, ginger, garlic, shallots, green chillies, and salt. Mix well and pressure cook for around 15-20 minutes, or until the whistle goes off. Now, heat coconut oil in a pan set on a medium flame. Once it's hot, add the curry leaves and onions. Saute for a minute or two, and then add the ginger and garlic. Next, add the fresh coconut, tomatoes, and red chilli powder, along with the cooked mutton. Make sure to add the water with it as well. Reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid, and slow cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally in between. Kerala-style mutton curry is ready to be relished. Serve hot and enjoy!

For the complete recipe for Kerala-style mutton curry, click here.





Make this delicious mutton curry at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.