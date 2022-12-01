South Indian cuisine boasts of some of the most delectable dishes in Indian cuisine. From spicy curries to flavourful stews and pickles - there's a myriad of dishes out there. Speaking of South Indian food, it would be unfair if we do not say anything in appreciation of its breads. Appam is one such bread that is a staple in South Indian households. It is a type of pancake that is made with fermented rice, coconut and milk and is usually eaten for breakfast or dinner. They are extremely thin and soft and go well with stews, avial, ghee roast and all sorts of flavourful curries. However, they only taste good when they are soft and spongy. And if you're making them at home, it can be quite challenging to strike the right balance of ingredients. So, if you struggle to make appams at home, here we have listed down some helpful tips that'll come in handy the next time you plan to make one.





Here're Some Tips To Make Soft Appams At Home:

1.Use Parboiled Rice

Do you pay attention to the quality of rice that you use while making appams? If not, start doing it now! It's best to use parboiled rice or first quality raw rice as it gives them a nice white colour and also helps enhance its taste.





2.Soak The Rice





Next, make sure to wash the rice nicely and soak it for at least 7-8 hours before you plan to make the batter. This would ensure that your appams turn out to be super soft each time.





3.Add Coconut Water While Grinding





When grinding soaked rice, use coconut water instead of plain water. However, decrease the quantity of yeast (if any) while doing so. You can also add fenugreek powder or a little cooked rice while grinding as it makes the appams soft.





4.Add Baking Soda After Fermentation





Once the batter is fermented, add baking soda 30 minutes before you start making the appams. You can also add 1-2 tbsp of milk at this stage. This gives the batter a nice colour and also adds to its nutritional value.







So, remember these tips the next time you plan to make appams. Happy Cooking!