Samosa is one of the most loved snacks across the country. This crispy and spicy snack doesn't need an occasion to be relished. A cup of kadak chai and chutney is more than enough at any time of the day to savour these triangle puffs. They have a crispy outer layer and are usually stuffed with a savoury filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, peas and onions. The combination of flavours and textures is what makes samosas so irresistible. So, if you're someone who's a samosa lover, you're at the right place. Here we bring you a unique potli samosa recipe that you'll absolutely love!





Potli samosas are a variation of the traditional samosa that originated in India. The word "potli" refers to a small pouch or bag, and in the case of potli samosas, the filling is wrapped in a small pouch made of dough. They are often smaller in size than regular samosas and can be served as a snack or appetiser. Pair them with some green chutney and enjoy! Wondering how to make them? Take a look at the recipe below.

Potli Samosa Recipe: How To Make Potli Samosa

First, we need to prepare the dough for the samosa. For this, add maida and salt in a bowl. Mix well. Add oil and start mixing the dough until it becomes crumbly. Gradually add the water and knead to form a stiff dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes. After some time, knead the dough again and divide it into small portions.





To prepare the filling, heat some oil in a pan. Add jeera and fennel seeds and allow them to crackle. Add green chillies, ginger, onion, and fry for a few seconds. Add coriander seeds, dry mango powder, garam masala and salt. Cook for around 1-2 mins. Finally, add the mashed potatoes and give everything a nice mix. Take it off the heat, add kasuri methi and coriander seeds. Mix well and keep aside.





To make the potli, take a small dough ball and roll it out into a thin disc. Now, take some stuffing and place it in the center of the rolled disc. Brush the edges of the disc with water. Bring the edges together to form a potli. Gently press and seal the potli. (Make sure the stuffing remains in place).





Heat oil in a kadhai set on medium-high flame. Slide the potlis in the oil and deep-fry until golden brown and crispy. Potli samosa is ready! For the complete recipe of potli samosa, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious samosa at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







