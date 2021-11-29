Rajasthan is always on the bucket list of every desi traveller. Also known as the 'Land of Maharajas', the state is one of the most popular attractions of our country, so much so that celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Katy Chopra flew from different corners of the world just to get married in this beautiful state! One of the most popular things about Rajasthan is the local cuisine. From Rajasthani classics like dal baati churma, mirchi vada, pyaaz ki kachori to non-veg delicacies like lal maas and banjara gosht; the Rajasthani cuisine includes some of the most delicious and masaledaar dishes in the Indian cuisine. If you love spicy food, we have brought to you an authentic Rajasthani non-veg curry that is known for its spicy flavours - Rajasthani jungli maas.





It tastes spicy and delicious.

Jungli maas is typically made of simple and whole spices including the Rajasthani lal mirch, garlic cloves and salt. In our recipe, we have added red chilli powder and coriander seeds to give an extra kick of flavour to this gravy. This fiery hot and spicy mutton curry is very easy to make. All you have to do is add the spices and mutton and let it cook for a while. Serve this jungle maas with tandoori naan for a delicious meal.

How To Make Rajasthani Jungli Maas| Rajasthani Jungli Maas Recipe:

Heat ghee is a heavy bottom pan. Add the crushed coriander seeds, garlic cloves and dry red chillies. Fry the masalas for a few seconds. Add the mutton and season it with Kashmiri red chilli powder and salt. Fry the mutton on high heat for 3-4 minutes. Add water and cover the pan. Once the mutton is cooked, take it off heat. The mutton curry is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Rajasthani Jungli Maas.





Sounds easy, doesn't it? Make these spicy Rajasthani jungli maa at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.



