Constipation is a common problem that many of us experience regularly. It occurs when the stool becomes hard, resulting in irregular bowel movement and other digestive issues. While maintaining a healthy lifestyle, staying hydrated, and following an exercise routine are often recommended by experts to address constipation issues, the food and drinks we consume have a crucial role to play. If you frequently suffer from constipation, we're here to help you out. Here are some natural drinks that can help ease bowel movements and relieve symptoms of constipation. But before we take you through the recipes of these drinks, let's address some common questions you may have about constipation.

What Are The Causes Of Constipation?

The most common cause of constipation is inadequate intake of fibre. Fibre adds bulk to the stool, making it easier to pass through the digestive system. Another contributing factor to constipation can be low fluid intake. Dehydration can lead to hardened stool, restricting bowel movement. Lack of physical activity, as well as changes in diet and lifestyle, also contribute to constipation.

What Are Some Common Symptoms Of Constipation?

Having fewer bowel movements than usual, feeling bloated, experiencing hard stool, rectal pressure, and difficulty passing stool are common symptoms associated with constipation. In some cases, individuals may also experience abdominal swelling and pain.

Here Are 5 Drinks That Can Help You Overcome Constipation:

1. Herbal Tea

One of the best ways to find relief from constipation is by consuming herbal teas. They are known to contain natural compounds that aid in easing digestive issues. Certain herbal teas, such as ginger, chamomile, and peppermint, are particularly effective in relieving constipation symptoms. Additionally, herbal teas help maintain proper fluid levels in the body, which facilitates the passage of stool. If you're interested in trying out some herbal teas, you can find recipes by clicking here.

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a beverage commonly consumed during the summer, but did you know it could also help alleviate constipation? The probiotics present in buttermilk, such as lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, promote a healthy gut and can aid in digestive issues. Consuming buttermilk can also contribute to your overall fluid intake and promote healthy bowel movements.

3. Prune Juice

Another effective drink that works wonders for treating constipation is prune juice. It is high in fibre, which gives it natural laxative properties. Prune juice also contains sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol that helps promote softer stools and facilitate bowel movement. It also has a high-water content, which helps increase overall hydration in the body.

4. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera has been used for ages in Indian households to treat various issues, including constipation. It is rich in antioxidants and is known for its cleansing and detoxifying properties. Aloe vera juice is also soothing to the gut and can help reduce gut inflammation. If you'd like to make a glass of aloe vera juice at home, you can find the recipe by clicking here.

5. Flaxseed Water

Flaxseeds are a great source of dietary fibre and have long been used as a natural remedy for constipation. All you need to do is soak 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds in a glass of water overnight and consume it the following morning. Regular consumption of this mixture may aid in promoting bowel movement and preventing other digestive issues, such as bloating, acidity, and gas.





Now that you know about these drinks, include them in your diet and say goodbye to constipation problems. But remember, moderation is the key!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.