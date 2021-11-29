People on weight loss journey or the ones moving towards fitter lifestyle are quick to adapt terms like 'low-carb' or 'low-calorie'. However, many people fail to have the right research or diagnosis to back up their decision. We can't deny that those internet jargons do feel tempting and losing weight or getting fitter in just a matter of days is the dream for most of us. But the one question we should ask ourselves before taking any big plunge related to our health is - 'Is this diet sustainable'? That being said, we are not discouraging you to try what is right for you. All you need to keep in mind is consulting a dietician before making any drastic changes to your diet. And once you have done that, there are many healthy diet tips and recipes that you can easily follow at home.





Fitness and nutrition expert Rohit Shelatkar states, "Whether one should increase or decrease their carb intake depends on personal goals, health, and lifestyle. The drastic change of moving to a low-carb diet can lead to weight loss, much of which is from water weight and it is short-term in nature. Hence, it is imperative that individuals have a balanced diet filled with carbs, proteins, and fats and restrict the number of calories versus the ones burned in a day".





At the end of the day, the best diet for you is the one that you can comfortably follow. However, if you are planning to embark on the journey of a low-carb lifestyle, here are some diet tips and some easy recipes that will make beginning the diet an easy task for you.

It is important to maintain the intake of other nutrients even on a low carb diet

4 Quick Diet Tips To Remember Before Starting A Low Carb Diet:

1. Be wise:

A low-carb diet is more about choosing the right carbs over the wrong ones and not about completely eliminating carbs from your diet. Avoid the carbs in refined grains, sugar, or sugary products, but include healthier sources of carbs found in whole grains, low- or no-fat dairy foods, fruits, vegetables, and legumes.





2. Add protein:

Since we will reduce the intake of carbs which is one of the major sources of energy for our body, it is suggested to add more proteins and other healthy nutrients to help us cope. "Plant-based proteins like beans and pulses and animal-based proteins such as chicken and fish when clubbed with low-carb vegetables makes for an ideal low-carb meal option." Suggest Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based Nutritionist.





3. Add Fats:

Fats for a healthy life? Confused? Let us explain - Since we will be chalking out a huge chunk of carbs from our low-carb diet, it is important to add more healthy fats to balance it. And by healthy fats, we mean the fats present in avocado, olive oil, nuts and seeds, not burgers or fries. Not only would the good fats keep you satiated for long but also make up for the carbs our body is used to.





4. Don't Stress:

Having unrealistic expectations and in turn getting disappointed for them is only going to frustrate you which is not good for any diet for the long term. Set realistic goals and follow the routine religiously. Do not stress when a fellow dieter is getting better benefits. According to clinical nutritionist Rupali Datta, 'Stress will push your cortisol levels way too high. Your appetite may go up and you may reach for high-calorie comfort foods which will make all your efforts go to waste.'





Now that you have these tips to help you go ahead, here are some easy winter foods you can add to your low-carb diet this season.

Make wise food choices when on a low carb diet

5 Foods Items You Can Add To Your Low Carb Winter Diet

1. Saag:

Most of the winter greens are non-starchy and make for a great addition to a low-carb diet. Here are some of the easy saag recipes you can add to your diet without having to worry a lot. Try making the simple palak, methi or sarso for your winter diet.





2. Fruits:

It is always said that seasonal fruits and vegetables taste better than the year-round ones and we wholeheartedly believe that. Seasonal fruits like Guava and pear are low in carb and can be added to many winter recipes like making delicious guava chutney or a piping hot apple and pear cake.





3. Nuts:

As winter approaches our consumption of nutty desserts and ladoos instantly increases. So, it shouldn't be a task to include these nut-based recipes in your diet. Either munch on them as is or add them to winter famous dishes, make sure to load up on nuts this season.





4. Soups:

Winter and warm soups go hand in hand, but the best part is that now you can sip on a variety of delicious soups without hampering your diet at all. From a rich broccoli stew to a list of healthy winter low-carb soups you can try at home, there is no dearth of soup recipes for you this season.





5. Vegetables:

Winter vegetables like shakarkand will make for a delicious and comforting low-carb meal, roast or boil them and prepare them in any way you want. This north Indian famous delicacy is just what you need this season.





Try these tips and tricks and maintain your low-carb diet this season without any hassle.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.