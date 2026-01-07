As winter sets in, Indian kitchens slowly shift gears. Ghee tins come out, jaggery replaces sugar, and recipes become richer, warmer and more comforting. There's something deeply reassuring about winter sweets that are not just indulgent but also rooted in tradition. Gud-til papdi is one such classic. It is humble, nourishing and closely tied to the season. Often made around Makar Sankranti and peak winter months, it reflects how Indian cooking naturally aligns with the weather. Crisp yet melt-in-the-mouth, sweet but not cloying, this seasonal treat is designed to warm the body while satisfying sweet cravings. The best part is that gud-til papdi is surprisingly easy to make at home, with just a few pantry staples and some careful timing. Let's find out how you can make gud-til papdi at home!





What Is Gud-Til Papdi?

Gud-til papdi is a traditional winter sweet made using jaggery (gud), sesame seeds (til) and ghee. Popular across Gujarat, Maharashtra and parts of Rajasthan, especially Beawar, Rajasthan, it is usually set thin and cut into squares or diamonds.

Unlike ladoos, papdi has a delicate crunch and snaps cleanly when broken. It is often prepared during winter festivals and shared with family and neighbours as a seasonal sweet.

Why Gud-Til Papdi Is A Winter Favourite

Gud-til papdi isn't just festive, it is actually functional.

Sesame seeds are naturally warming and rich in healthy fats

Jaggery provides quick energy and minerals

Ghee helps with digestion during colder months

Together, these ingredients make gud-til papdi a winter-specific sweet that feels comforting without being overly heavy.

How To Make Gud-Til Papdi At Home | Gud-Til Patti Recipe

Ingredients

White sesame seeds (til)

Jaggery (preferably soft or powdered)

Ghee

Cardamom powder (optional)

A pinch of dry ginger powder (optional, for winter warmth)

Steps:

1. Dry Roast Sesame Seeds

Start by dry roasting sesame seeds on low heat until they turn aromatic and lightly golden. This step enhances flavour and gives the til chikki its signature crunch. Remove and keep aside.

2. Melt Jaggery in Ghee

In the same pan, heat ghee and add grated or powdered jaggery. Cook on low heat until the jaggery melts completely and forms a smooth, sticky mixture.

3. Combine and Flavour

Add the roasted sesame seeds to the melted jaggery and mix quickly so everything binds well. For extra flavour, stir in a pinch of cardamom or dry ginger powder if using.

4. Spread and Flatten

Immediately transfer the mixture onto a greased plate. Flatten evenly using a greased spatula or rolling pin to get a uniform thickness.

5. Cut and Cool

While the mixture is still warm, cut it into squares or diamonds. Let it cool completely before lifting the pieces. Timing is important as once the mixture cools, it hardens quickly.

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Gud-Til Papdi

Although gud-til papdi seems easy to make, here are some common mistakes that can ruin the texture or taste of your winter treat.

Over-roasting sesame seeds: This makes them bitter

Cooking jaggery on high heat: Can cause it to harden or burn

Delaying the setting process: The mixture becomes unworkable once it cools

Adding moisture: Even a little water can ruin texture and shelf life

How To Make Gud-Til Papdi Healthier

Use organic jaggery instead of store-bought version

Add crushed peanuts or almonds for extra nutrition

Reduce ghee slightly if you prefer a lighter version

Skip artificial flavouring and stick to spices

How To Store Gud-Til Papdi

Store in an airtight container

Keep away from moisture

Stays fresh for 10–12 days at room temperature in winter

Do not refrigerate, as it can turn hard

Gud-til papdi is one of those winter sweets that feels nostalgic, purposeful and deeply seasonal. Made right, it strikes the perfect balance between crunch, sweetness and warmth, exactly what winter treats are meant to do.