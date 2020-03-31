Make Kashmiri Gucchi Pulao At Home With This Easy Recipe Video

Gucchi pulao is made with a rare mushroom variety.

Rice is a staple food of Indian cuisine. There's so much you can do with it - pair it with dal or curries or remodel it to make biryani or pulao. A rice lover needs a rich preparation every day. If you find having dal-chawal or rajma-chawal monotonous now, try this unique pulao made with gucchi, which is a specialty of Kashmir. Gucchi or morell is a wild variety of mushroom found in the hilly areas of the Himalayas.





This rare mushroom variety is prized for its earthy and smoky flavour. It is a popular food in Kashmiri cuisine and is also commonly prepared in some parts of Himachal Pradesh. Gucchi is unlike other mushrooms you use in your kitchen. First, it is rarely found in regular vegetable-selling stores, and second, it looks nothing like its counterparts. It is darker in colour and has a freckled, honeycombed exterior. Don't go by its looks, gucchi tastes absolutely smashing, especially in this gucchi-based rice dish.





The recipe video by Dash Menu gives you step-by-step instructions on how to make this exotic delicacy at home. Finding gucchi in your city might be a task but managing to source it is totally worth the effort. Make this gucchi dish if you want something new and different on your plate, or serve it to your guests on special occasions, which will bring to fore your culinary craft. Watch the recipe video and try making this Kashmiri delicacy at home with the use of common ingredients most likely present in your kitchen.

Watch Recipe Video Of Gucchi Pulao -





Recipe Of Gucchi Pulao -





Ingredients -





1 cup gucchi, soaked





2 cups basmati rice





2 tbsp ghee





Half cup almonds





Half cup cashews





2-3 bay leaves





1 cinnamon stick





2-3 green cardamom





1 tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp garam masala





1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





2-3 lemon wedges





Salt to taste







Method -







1. Heat ghee in a pan, shallow fry soaked gucchi, almonds and cashew nuts.





2. Boil water in a deep vessel. Add bay leaves, green cardamom and cinnamon stick to it.





3. Then add rice, turmeric powder and salt to taste.





4. Boil the rice for 20 minutes, rinse the rice in a bowl and add slices of lime over the rice.





5. Add gucchi and other dry fruit mix over the rice.





6. Then, add garam masala and dried fenugreek leaves over the rice and mushroom mix.





7. Mix all the contents together.





8. Serve hot.










