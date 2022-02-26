The mere mention of paneer is enough to bring a smile to many of our faces. It's never a bad day while chomping on paneer dishes with piping hot parathas, naan, or rice. Most of us are very fond of the taste of paneer cubes smeared into spices or dipped in lip-smacking gravy. However, you don't always have to go out to enjoy panner delicacies. There are ways you can make restaurant-style paneer dishes at home. We have curated a list of paneer recipes for you. There's something for everyone on this list.

Paneer tikka is a popular snack and it's made mostly on social occasions such as weddings, or get-togethers. Paneer cubes tossed in a juicy mix of spices and vegetables can surely tantalise the tastebuds and provide us with a good dose of protein at the same time. With this recipe, get set to rustle it up at home.

Shahi, as the name suggests, is all things "royal". Shahi paneer is one of the most famous options among vegetarians since the gravy is rich and flavourful. Along with other quintessential masalas, it carries the flavours of dry fruits such as cashew. Just make sure you have all the ingredients ready beforehand so that it's not a challenge to make at home.

Handi paneer is the go-to curry for those who always crave paneer. It's a classic blend of paneer and many vegetables, all cooked together with a bunch of spices. Its delightful aroma, distinct flavours, and curd-based gravy will definitely compel you to go for a second helping.

We all are aware of the joy of gorging on those golden deep-fried paneer pakodas while having chai at a restaurant. Why not recreate a similar experience at home? To make restaurant-style panner pakodas at home, all that you'd need are gram flour, paneer, and a handful of other ingredients. Enjoy it with ketchup.

You can make this easily at home with the ingredients available in your kitchen. Try this melt-in-your-mouth paneer dish if you like your curry to be rich and desi with the right punch of masalas.

Paneer has a lot of protein and leaves a good taste as well. This hassle-free dish can be made in under 30 minutes. You do not always have to depend on heavy curries to enjoy paneer, instead have this interesting pan-fried dish. Here paneer is baked with cheese and tomatoes and can be enjoyed by all.

7) Paneer kadhai masala and ajwain roti

Now, this makes for a good meal if you want to cook and enjoy a decadent paneer dish at home. You'll love this recipe if you like your food to be spicy. And instead of having it with regular chapatis or parathas, pair it with delectable ajwain rotis and you are good to go.





Hope now you have a useful guide of paneer recipes that you can easily cook at home. Yes, you don't have to go out to enjoy these dishes.





So, the next time your family members crave restaurant-style paneer, tell them to sit back and relax at home. Rustle up one of these delicious dishes and serve it with naan, paratha, roti, or rice.