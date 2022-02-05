Potato is the standard staple food available in almost all Indian kitchens. It is versatile, can be added to any vegetable, and does not interfere with the characteristic features of the vegetable it is mixed with. That's why it is loved by all. Even if it stands alone, it remains attractive. Not just vegetables, potatoes can be eaten in a number of ways but they are most likeable as chips. There are several ways in which you can make chips. The best thing about potato chips is they can be stored for a long time.





So, if you make potato chips at home on a weekend, then your snack cravings for the rest of the working days are sorted. Just fry these raw chips and store them in a jar. You can also have them on the move. Smooth, they just vanish inside the mouth.





Here are five recipes that you can try at home this weekend:

Take thinly sliced potatoes and soak them in water. Once they become soft, rinse them and spread them on a plate to dry. You can spray salt and chilli flakes over the slices. Your raw potato chips are ready and now you can microwave them at your pleasure to serve.

These chips look like the popular Indian snack samosa but they do not have any stuffing inside. These chips are filled with air, making them extra crunchy and delicious.

While we use potatoes in our everyday lives, we usually throw away their skin. This recipe makes use of the potato skin. There are health benefits too. Potato skin is rich in fibre. Besides, it is loaded with iron, which helps red blood cells function optimally.

When you think of potato-related snacks, the french fries usually come to mind first. The thing about french fries is that you can pair them with any other snacks, all you need is a sweet or green chutney.

Again, papad is undoubtedly the most liked Indian homemade snack. Usually, it is made with pulses, but you can also make "aloo ka papad".