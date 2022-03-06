Apart from fantastic beaches, happening nightlife, Goa has a lot to offer when it comes to food. The authentic local cuisine is something that's highly sought after. It seems like Malaika Arora, too, is smitten by the intense spices and flavours of Goan food. The actress shared a photo of a lip-smacking Goan thali on Instagram, and it's making us hungry. The thali has steamed rice topped with what looks like fried prawns. There are a variety of vegetables, a prawn curry and a bowl of dessert too. There's some soup as well and a pickle on the side. Don't forget the classic Goan sol kadhi.





Malaika also added the location in the photo — Bombil, which is a restaurant serving homestyle Goan food in Panjim.





Take a look:

Instagram story by Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a big foodie. A few days ago, she shared her love for thepla. Malaika posted a photo of herself holding a box full of thepla, and it has left us drooling. This wasn't the first time that Malaika expressed her love for the Gujarati delicacy. On another occasion, too, she shared a photo of a plate of thepla with some chilli, and wrote, “Just hits the spot.” Read about Malaika's love for thepla here.

Malaika Arora's food diaries always keep us hooked. A few weeks ago, she shared a glimpse of her indulgence and called it “On the go yum food.” Do you know what was she eating? The actress shared a video of herself taking a bite or two from a food cart kept close to her, while on set. Frim her hashtag, we got to know that it was Lebanese food. Click here to take a look at the photo.





Malaika Arora doesn't like to miss out on any kind of cuisine that comes her way. A few days ago, she relished a Maharashtrian dish and it looked every bit tempting. Malaika enjoyed the classic amti bhaat, which included white steamed rice and amti dal cooked with a range of ingredients including tamarind and jaggery. Malaika enjoyed it with a tiny amount of ghee. Take a look at it here.





We love your food experiences, Malaika Arora! Do keep them coming.