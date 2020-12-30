Masala Green Tea Is Just The Drink To Warm You Up This Winter - Recipe Inside

Masala green tea helps you keep warm from within

Almost every tea-lover has a special place in their heart for green tea. It is light, soothing and leaves a sweet aftertaste with every sip. Have it hot or cold (in form of iced tea) - a cup of green tea makes for a delightful drink year-round. And what adds on to its popularity is the rich nutrient-profile accredited to this tea variant. Green tea is made from the leaves and buds of Camellia Sinensis plant. Unlike the regular tea leaves (like oolong or black tea), green tea doesn't undergo any withering and oxidation process; this helps to keep the essential nutrients intact. It is loaded with antioxidants, catechins (the main component), vitamins and more that over the years have made green tea one of the most preferred detox drinks in the lot.





Why You Should Drink Green Tea? Here Are 5 Benefits Of Green Tea:

1. Revs Up Weight Loss Process:

Green tea takes preference in every health-conscious mind's dietary regime for being a hot herbal drink for weight loss. The polyphenol and antioxidants in this tea help flush out the toxins and speed up the weight loss process.





2. Regulates Metabolism:

Proper detoxification also boosts metabolism and digestion, regulating a healthy lifestyle. Hence, experts often suggest the consumption of green tea post meals (especially dinner).

3. Boosts Immunity:

The polyphenols and flavonoids in green tea are known to strengthen immunity and prevent seasonal cold, flu et al.





4. Manages Cholesterol Levels:

Several studies have also credited green tea for being a go-to beverage for lowering the 'bad' cholesterol levels (LDL) and triglycerides.





5. Promotes Glowing Skin:

The detoxification properties in green tea also help purify the blood, promoting healthy, hydrated and nourished skin.





Considering the above health benefits of green tea, one must have at least 2 cups of green tea in a day. And if you are looking to add some variety to your cup of green tea, we bring you masala green tea recipe, which is not just delicious but also quite healthy. Interesting, right? Masala green tea is basically a healthy concoction of green tea leaves and warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, cloves etc. Inclusion of orange juice and orange zest add a seasonal flavour to the drink.





Green tea is loaded with antioxidants, flavonoids etc.





Winter-Special: Health Benefits Of Masala Green Tea:

The addition of the warm spices takes the health benefits of this drink a step ahead. Every spice used in this recipe is brimming with health benefiting - making the drink a super tasty kadha for winter immunity and gut-health.

All the spices used in the drink are warm in nature; meaning they keep you warm from within in a chilly winter season.

This drink also makes for a perfect non-alcoholic drink (mocktail) for the ones who do not prefer drinks like sangria, mulled wine or any such warm cocktail.

Masala green tea can be a great non-alcoholic drink option at a party





Here's The Recipe Of Masala Green Tea:

Ingredients:

1.5 teaspoon green tea leaves or 1 green tea bag





1.5 cup water





1 cinnamon stick





2 cloves





1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger





Half teaspoon lemongrass





1 tablespoon orange juice





Honey, as per taste





1 thinly sliced lemon, to garnish





1 star anise, to garnish





Some orange zest, to garnish





Method:

Step 1. Boil the water with ginger, cinnamon stick, cloves and lemongrass for at least a minute.





Step 2. Switch off the flame and add green tea leaves and close the lid. Let it infuse for 2-3 minutes.





Step 3. Strain the tea in a cup and add orange juice and honey.





Step 4. Garnish with orange zest, star anise and lemon slice and take a sip.





So, what are you waiting for? Brew this healthy and tasty concoction today and enjoy the cold weather to the fullest!













