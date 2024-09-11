In today's fast-paced world, finding time to cook wholesome, nutritious meals can feel like a luxury. Between work, house duties, and a never-ending to-do list, who has the time to buy fresh groceries and spend hours in the kitchen? While ordering food from outside might be tempting, we all know that is not the best option every day. But what if we told you there's a healthy and nutritious dish that requires minimal ingredients and can be whipped up in just a matter of few minutes? Yes, you read that right! Here we have a tasty and easy recipe of masoor dal bhaji that could be a flavourful fix for your busy days. The best part is that this recipe just requires 10 minutes of your time. Intrigued? Well, you should be! Read on to know you can whip up this masoor dal bhaji within a matter of minutes.





Photo Credit: iStock



How Does Masoor Dal Benefit Your Health?

Masoor Dal, also known as red lentils, is a staple in Indian kitchens. Aside from its taste, there are plenty of other reasons why you should make it a habit to include it in your diet.

1. Keeps Your Blood Sugar In Check

Masoor dal is rich in dietary fibre and has a low glycemic index. This helps slow digestion and prevents sudden sugar spikes in the blood. This is why it's a great choice for people with diabetes or blood sugar issues, helping them regulate insulin production naturally.

2. Prevents Cholesterol Spike

Heart issues? Add masoor dal to your diet! Since it is high in fibre, masoor dal can help lower cholesterol levels in the body. It improves blood flow by removing excess cholesterol and supporting the healthy functioning of the heart.

3. Can Keep You Shed Those Extra Kilos

Masoor dal has a perfect balance of low fat and carbs, which helps in providing a feeling of fullness. This in turn helps you lose weight. Its high fibre content slows digestion, making it an ideal meal option for those keeping an eye on their weight.

4. Gives You Youthful Skin

Masoor dal is packed with antioxidants, that help reduce cell damage and boost the immune system. This makes it a perfect food if you want to maintain soft and youthful skin.

5. Can Keep Eyesight Troubles At Bay

Did you know that masoor dal is packed with vitamins A, C, and E, which makes it a must-have food for healthy eyesight? Regular consumption of it can help issues like keeping cataracts and muscle degeneration at bay.

Photo Credit: iStock

Why Is Masoor Dal Bhaji Perfect For Your Busy Weekdays?

This recipe is perfect for those when you have had a long workday or are just short on time in general. With just 10 minutes to spare, this recipe is nutritious and a lifesaver. It is easy to make, requires minimal ingredients and still tastes amazing. Plus, it is a fantastic option for your kid's tiffin box when you are in a rush. Pair it up with some soft parathas, a dash of pickle and some raita to make it a wholesome treat. Whether it is lunch or dinner, this dal bhaji is the perfect way to add more nutrients to your diet… in the simplest way!

Quick Masoor Dal Bhaji Recipe | How To Make Masoor Dal Bhaji At Home

Making masoor dal bhaji is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by digital creator @food.and.frolic on Instagram. Follow these steps:

1. Soak Masoor Dal

Take one cup of masoor dal. Wash and rinse it and let it soak in water for 1-2 hours. This step is important to soften the dal.

2. Prepare Masala

Heat a pan on medium flame and add 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil. Now add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and some garlic pods in the pan. Saute for a minute and then add 1 large chopped onion and one small tomato to the mix.

3. Add Spices And Dal

On top of it, add salt, turmeric, garam masala, coriander powder and red chilli powder. Mix well so that all the ingredients combine well. Once done, add the soaked masoor dal to the mix. Add half a cup of hot water, cover the lid and let the dal and spices cook together.

4. Garnish and Serve

Once done, mix well before adding coriander leaves to the mix. You can also add kasuri methi to enhance the flavour of your dish. Mix well and serve hot!

Watch the full video below:

