Nothing beats ghar ka khana and no one knows it better than Mira Rajput. Why though? She is back home from a long family vacation and got busy chomping away on delicious homecooked food. Mira went to Europe for a family vacation with her husband actor Shahid Kapoor and their two kids Misha and Zain. The trip was indeed a fun-filled affair with beautiful tourist destinations, scenic landscapes, and happy moments with family. Mira, however, faced some issues related to the food. She previously shared Stories on Instagram expressing their struggle to find vegetarian food. So, you can only imagine how happy Mira must have felt to finally get back on track and reunite with her desi homecooked meal.





On her Instagram Stories, Mira Rajput Kapoor wrote, “There's no place like home,” and she further continued by saying, “Eating ghiya like it's my long-lost love.” Ghiya, also known as bottle gourd, or lauki, is packed with various health benefits. This vegetable is good for the heart, reduces stress, helps in weight loss and even boosts digestion.





Take a look:

Just the way, Mira Rajput is back to her comfort food ghiya, let us take you through some hearty dishes that are light on the stomach and can be easily prepared at home:

It's one sumptuous way of preparing bottle gourd. Chana dal combined with lauki cooked with a bunch of spices tastes like heaven. If you don't like ghiya, in general, just try this fusion dish and you wouldn't regret it.

Khichdi happens to be the best thing to relish when you are looking for light meal options. This palak dal khichdi carries the goodness and nutrition from spinach cooked with some mild spices. Pair it with roti or simple white rice.

For many, dal chawal happens to be the ultimate comfort food combination. For a healthy and simple meal, do consider preparing this nutritious dal that carries a blend of about five lentils: Moong, channa, masoor, urad and tuar or arhar cooked with some spices.

This is utterly delicious and can be prepared within a jiffy. It basically, consists of gram flour pakoras dipped into a flavourful gravy made with chickpea, yoghurt and some spices of course. Have it with rice and you'll love it.

Sometimes, comfort food is a wholesome bowl of soup. This perfect soup recipe cooked with vegetables is perfect for the days when you probably want to skip meals and go for something rather light, nutritious and equally tasty.





With these recipes, we hope you have a great time at home.