Come monsoon and our cravings for all things fried and crispy go on an all-time high. Every evening, the foodie in us calls for pakodas, samosas and more, paired with a hot cup of masala chai. Let us all agree, we do give in to those callings. And that's totally relatable! Now, if you look around there are countless fried food options to try. From the hearty aloo pakoda, peyaj pakoda and samosa to kebabs of different kinds, there's something for every type of palate. For fish lovers, another popular choice is a fish fry. Fresh catch, marinated with different types of spices and fried to perfection, a fish fry can win hearts in no time. Considering this, we got you two variations of the Kolkata-style fish fry recipe that can be made at home. Read on.





Also Read: Monsoon Special Delights: 5 Kurkure Snacks To Enjoy With Your Evening Chai

Why You Should Avoid Street-Side Snacks During Monsoon? Why Is It Better To Make Them At Home?

Monsoon brings respite from the scorching heat of the summer season. But unfortunately, it also brings along a range of air, water and food-borne diseases, courtesy of the increased moisture level in the weather. This inevitably leads to the growth of germs and pests, further leading to the increased risks of food contamination. And if not taken extra care of what you eat, you might end up with indigestion, lose-motion and other gut-related problems.

Besides, the damp weather often affects the taste and texture of the food, making your pakodas soft and samosas cold. So, experts always advise making your favourite snack at home in safe and hygienic conditions and enjoying them hot and fresh. It stands true for those fish fries as well.





Also Read: 5 Amazing Spicy Snacks Perfect for This Monsoon Season

How To Make Kolkata-Style Fish Fry At Home:

Method 1. Home-style crispy fish fry:

This recipe is rather uncomplicated. All you need for this is a clean fish that is fresh and of good quality too. You can go for both small fish and fillets from a big fish.





Step 1. Start with cleaning and patting the fish dry.

Step 2. Marinate with salt, turmeric, Kashmiri red chilli, lemon juice, ginger, garlic and green chilli paste.

Step 3. Leave it for at least 30 minutes for the flavours to infuse well.

Step 4. Meanwhile, heat a pan with mustard oil.

Step 5. Once the oil reaches its smoking point, lower the heat and place the fish one by one. Do not overcrowd the pan.

Step 6. Fry the fish well on medium flame, until crispy and golden in colour.

Step 7. Pair with some chaat masala, lemon juice and onion and enjoy hot.





Also Read: 5 Crispy Non-Vegetarian Snacks To Indulge On A Rainy Day

Method 2. Restaurant-style fish fry:

While the above recipe is homemade and can't be easily available at restaurants, this one is a rather popular version among all. Here, fish fillet is coated with spices and bread crumbs and fried until golden brown. Restaurant-style fish fry is also referred to as fish cutlet. Here's an easy recipe for fish cutlet by Chef Ananya Banerjee that she shared on her YouTube channel. This version should also be enjoyed hot, with the sides of kasundi and salad. Click here for the detailed recipe.





So what are you waiting for? Make Kolkata-style fish fry at home and enjoy with a hot cup of chai and some pitter-patter on the window pane. Happy monsoon, everyone!