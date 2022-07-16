From lush green landscapes to scenic beaches and islands, Kerala is called 'God's own country' for all the right reasons. One of the best destinations in India, Kerala is a state which will bring you close to nature like no other place. Besides nature, it is also very famous for its culinary offerings that attract all sorts of foodies around the world. Offering lip-smacking snacks like quintessential banana bonda, chips, pappada vada and more, there's a never-ending list of snacks to be enjoyed in the monsoon along with a cup of soothing tea, and how can we forget filter coffee?! If you love Kerala-style recipes as much as we do, here we bring you a list of 5 Kerala-style snacks that are just oh-so-delicious to savour. Take a look.





Here're 5 Kerala-Style Snack Recipes You Must Try With Your Evening Cuppa:

Banana Bonda: (Our Recommendation)

Kerala's love affair with bananas needs no separate introduction. Here we bring you one of our all-time favourite evening snacks from the Kerala cuisine. It is called sweet banana bonda. While bondas are mostly spicy and savoury, this banana bonda has a slight tinge of sweetness and yet it goes very well with an evening cup of tea. Click here for the recipe for banana bonda.

Kerala-Style Chilli Chicken

You all must have tried the ever-so-popular Indo-Chinese chilli chicken recipe. This Kerala-style chilli is equally delicious. It is made with a host of desi spices like turmeric, cumin powder, black pepper, garam masala and more. Click here to know the complete recipe.

Pappada Vada

Papad makes for one of the easiest and quickest evening snacks. Crispy, easy and absolutely delicious, this Kerala-style papad recipe with the flavours of red chillies and black sesame is a delight to savour. Wondering how to make it? Find the recipe for pappada vada here.

Banana Chips

How can we forget banana chips while listing Kerala-style snacks?! It's impossible! These popular banana chips fried in coconut oil are the perfect snack to eat while enjoying the weather and the rains. Find the complete recipe for banana chips here.

Kerala-Style Chicken 65

This one is truly a magical treat for the taste buds. This is the sort of dish that can set your mouth on fire. So, move over the usual fried chicken and try this fiery chicken 65 recipe. Mint chutney is a perfect companion for this delicacy. Click here for the complete recipe of Chicken 65.

Now it's time to try all these recipes and let us know your experience in the comment section below. Happy Monsoon You All!