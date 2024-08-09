Soft, delicious and so versatile, idlis make for a wholesome breakfast when you crave something light yet filling. There are several ways to enjoy idlis, dunk them in sambar or simply pair them with a coconut or tomato chutney. In fact, some people also stuff idlis to add to its nutritional value. While that is a traditional way to do so, what if we tell you can make your regular idlis healthier with the addition of podi made with superfood moringa? Yes, you read that correctly! Moringa podi idlis is quite different and a must-try for all idli lovers. But, before we introduce you to the recipe, let's clear out some basics.





Also Read: Moringa Khakhra: This Delightful Snack Recipe Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Nutrition-Filled Ride

What Is Podi?

For the unversed, podi is a vibrant South Indian spice blend that is commonly known as chutney powder. This mixture is made with a combination of whole spices, dals, and seasonings and is extremely versatile, which makes it unique for every household. You can enjoy podi with idlis, dosa, uttapam, rice or even curd rice!

How Is Moringa Beneficial For Your Health?

Moringa, which is the star ingredient of this delicious recipe, has several health benefits if consumed regularly. The powder, made with moringa leaves, is rich in antioxidants that can potentially help lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar levels. Moreover, if you have digestive issues like constipation, bloating, gastritis, etc., moringa can help tackle them. Do you have skin problems? The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties of moringa make it ideal for skincare. With so many benefits, it is essential to incorporate moringa into your daily diet. And this moringa podi idli is the perfect way to do so!

How Long Can You Store Moringa Podi For?

While moringa podi tastes best when served fresh, if you have made a big batch, you can store it in an airtight container for up to 2 months in a cool, dry place. However, make sure to keep a check for signs of spoilage. Before using, analyse its colour, texture and smell. Moringa podi should maintain its original colour, and smell fresh instead of rancid. Moreover, throw away the podi if you notice any mould or clumps in it.

How To Make Moringa Podi Idlis At Home | Moringa Podi Idli Recipe

To make morinda podi at home is pretty easy. This recipe was shared on Instagram by nutritionist and digital creator Aashti Sindhu (@aashtis). To make this:

Start by cleaning and washing moringa leaves. Make sure to remove the thick stems and dry them thoroughly. Once done, transfer them in a large pan and dry roast until the leaves turn crispy. Set it aside.

In another pan, dry roast chana dal, urad dal, black pepper, cumin seeds and sesame seeds until they become golden brown. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Then add some oil to the same pan and fry garlic and chillies for a few minutes. Once the garlic turns brown, take it off the heat.

In a blender, add dals, seeds, garlic, and chillies along with a big piece of tamarind and salt. Blend it into a fine powder and remove it to a plate. Repeat the process with moringa leaves. Mix all the ingredients well.

In a pan, add a little bit of oil and toss the idlis in it. Sprinkle two tablespoons of moringa podi over them and mix well. Serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Also Read: Moringa Tea: Fat Loss, BP Control And More Incredible Benefits Of This So-Called 'Miracle Tea'





Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!