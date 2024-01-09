In the chilly winter, our taste buds often crave comforting concoctions like haldi doodh and badam doodh. These warming drinks not only keep us warm but also strengthen our immunity. However, not many adapt to their taste, especially the kids. For them, we have a tastier delight - gajar doodh (carrot milk). This delectable alternative deserves a spot in your winter beverage lineup - both for its great taste and health benefits. For those who savour the richness of gajar ka halwa, this is a delightful transformation, promising the same flavours but in a lighter, quicker form.

Can You Have Carrot And Milk Together?

The age-old debate around mixing carrots with milk has been dispelled by the delightful marriage that is gajar ka halwa and gajar doodh. While some traditional beliefs cautioned against this combination, modern culinary wisdom celebrates it. The duo in gajar doodh not only complement each other's flavours but also creates a nutritional synergy. The creamy texture of milk beautifully blends with the earthy sweetness of carrots, resulting in a beverage that not only tantalises your palate but also offers a perfect union of taste and health benefits.

What Is Carrot Milk Good For? Benefits of Gajar Doodh:

Beyond its irresistible taste, gajar doodh brings a host of health benefits to the table.

Carrots, the star ingredient, are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that promote good eyesight and skin health.

The addition of milk not only enhances the drink's creaminess but also provides a rich source of calcium and protein, supporting bone health and muscle development.

The infusion of cardamom adds a touch of warmth and aids digestion, making gajar doodh a wholesome treat for both your taste buds and well-being.

Sounds good? Now let's see how to make it. We found the recipe for gajar doodh on the Instagram page 'diningwithdhoot'. We were surprised to learn how easy it is to make.

How To Make Carrot Milk I Gajar Doodh Recipe

Creating this winter elixir is as easy as relishing it. Start by grating fresh carrots that promise a burst of nutrients. In a pan, add some ghee, and roast the grated carrots. Then, pour in generous amounts of milk, infusing the mixture with velvety richness. Also, sprinkle a pinch of cardamom powder and some sugar. Allow the concoction to simmer and drink warm.





Watch the complete recipe video of gajar doodh here:

3 Fun Ways To Tweak Your Carrot Milk:

The beauty of gajar doodh lies not just in its simplicity but in its versatility. Experiment with the drink to suit your taste and food preferences.





1. Add nuts: Just like badam milk, you can add crunch to gajar doodh by topping the glass with crushed nuts and seeds like almonds, pistachios and cashews.





2. Make It Healthier: For those mindful of sugar intake, consider opting for healthier sugar alternatives, ensuring sweetness without compromising on health. You can replace sugar with dates, raisins or honey.





3. More Milk Or More Carrots: Experiment with proportions to suit your taste-whether you prefer a richer carrot essence or a creamier milk infusion, the recipe adapts easily.











As the steaming mug of gajar doodh warms your hands, you'll realize it's just what you need to stay warm this winter.