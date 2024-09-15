Soft, fluffy, and perfectly steamed - that's exactly how we like our idlis. This South Indian classic is a breakfast staple, best enjoyed with sambar or chutney. But have you ever thought of relishing idli in the form of a pakoda? At first, the idea of idli pakoda may sound strange, but trust us, the results will spellbind you. We recently came across a video on Instagram that shows the making of stuffed idli pakoda. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this unique culinary creation is sure to win your heart. The fact that it's stuffed makes it even more delicious. The recipe for this pakoda was shared by the page @chieffoodieofficer. Check it out below:

What Makes Stuffed Idli Pakoda So Unique?

This snack combines the goodness of idli and pakoda - all in one. The idli is stuffed with a spicy potato mixture, dipped in a besan slurry, and deep-fried to perfection. The result is a unique snack that'll leave you craving more. Whether as an evening snack or a party starter, it's a stellar treat to enjoy on any occasion.

What To Serve With Stuffed Idli Pakoda?

Unlike regular idlis that are typically enjoyed with coconut chutney, these pakodas taste best when served with pudina chutney. Its spicy flavour complements the idli pakodas well. If you prefer something milder, you can even pair them with tomato ketchup.

How To Make Stuffed Idli Pakoda | Stuffed Idli Pakoda Recipe

To make stuffed idli pakoda at home, you'll need just a handful of ingredients and 15 minutes of your time. Here are the steps:

Mash It Up

Start by mashing boiled potatoes in a large bowl. To this, add chopped onions, bell peppers, coriander leaves, salt, pepper, jeera powder, and chaat masala.

Prepare A Slurry

For the slurry, add besan (gram flour) and salt to a bowl. Gradually add water and whisk well to form a smooth, silky slurry.

Time To Assemble

Now, slit all the idlis from the centre and stuff them with the prepared potato mixture. Press them slightly to ensure everything stays in place.

Deep Fry The Idlis

Once assembled, deep-fry the idlis on a low-medium flame until they turn golden brown. Serve hot and enjoy!

After watching this video, we're sure you'll be craving these unique pakodas. Try making them at home and enjoy them during your next snacking session.