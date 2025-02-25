Podi masala is used extensively in South Indian households. Whether as a stuffing for dosas or a topping for idlis, this masala is a must-have when having South Indian food. Typically, podi masala is made with lentils, seeds, and spices. However, have you ever tried or heard about one made with mushrooms? Yes, you heard that right. Mushrooms are typically enjoyed in the form of a sabzi or in a curry, but you'll be surprised to know that their masala is equally delicious. Recently, MasterChef Aruna Vijay took to her official Instagram handle to share a recipe for Mushroom Podi. Once you try it out, it might just become your go-to accompaniment for meals.

What Is Podi Masala?

Podi, also known as gunpowder, is a dry condiment made by roasting lentils, seeds, and spices. It has a distinct orange colour and is often enjoyed with a drizzle of ghee. Some versions of podi masala also contain peanuts, dried coconut, and curry leaves. You'll mostly find podi masala being served at South Indian restaurants, but this mushroom podi gives it an interesting twist, making it an absolute must-try.

How To Store Mushroom Podi?

The best way to store mushroom podi is in an airtight container. This way, it won't come into contact with air and will stay fresh for longer. Ensure that the airtight container is kept in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight.

How To Make Mushroom Podi At Home | Mushroom Podi Recipe

Begin by washing and slicing the mushrooms thinly using a mandoline slicer. Sun-dry the mushrooms for two days, until they become crispy. In a pan, heat oil and roast chana dal and urad dal until golden and aromatic. Remove the dal mixture from the pan and set it aside. In the same pan, roast cumin seeds, black pepper, curry leaves, and sesame seeds. Remove the mixture, then roast the dried red chillies in it. Now, add the dried mushrooms and toast them for about two minutes. Combine all the roasted ingredients in a blender jar. Add salt and hing, and grind to form a smooth powder. Serve hot with dosa, idli, uttapam, or other South Indian dishes.

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Tips To Make Perfect Mushroom Podi:

1. Use Fresh Mushrooms

The fresher the mushrooms you use, the better your podi will turn out. Also, ensure to slice them evenly for the best results.

2. Use Fresh Masalas

Not just the mushrooms, but the masalas you use should also be fresh. If you can make them at home, that's even better.

3. Roast The Ingredients Well

Avoid rushing into the roasting process. Roast all the ingredients well, as this will help make the podi extra flavourful.





Will you try this mushroom podi recipe? Tell us in the comments below!