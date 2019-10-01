Navratri 2019: How To Make Kuttu Ki Puri For Navratri Vrat This Year (Recipe Inside)

The festival is celebrated with much fervour and gaiety across the country

The festival season is upon us, and a lot of us were perhaps not fully prepared for it. Navratri is a nine-day festival that started on 29th September and would be concluding on 7th October 2019. The festival is celebrated with much fervour and gaiety across the country. Through these nine days, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped with a variety of flowers, fruits and prasad. Many devotees observe ritualistic fasts for the festival, also known as the Navratri vrat. For this festive diet, devotees refrain from eating meat, fish, grains, cereals and legumes. They also avoid alcohol and smoking as a mark of respect for the deity. Now, the dietary restrictions may seem a little overwhelming for people who are observing the fasts for the first time. But fret not, for there are many vrat-friendly ingredients that you could include in your diet in myriad ways. One of the most popular vrat ingredients is buckwheat or kuttu. And you can prepare a host of snacks and delicacies using it. Since it is not permitted to consume atta (whole wheat flour) or maida (refined flour) during fasts, many people use buckwheat flour to make pooris/puris to pair with their curries and sabzi.





Navratri 2019: How To Make Kuttu Puri/Kuttu Ki Poori

Buckwheat (or kuttu) is packed with fibre, which keeps you full and warm. It also has a low glycaemic index, which means it does not metabolise so soon and enables gradual release of sugar in the blood stream. Kuttu puri, if made right, could be super crispy, puffy and full of flavours. Buckwheat has a rich dense texture. Kuttu delicacies are slightly dark brown in colour. You can have plain puris, or stuff them with potatoes. If you are wondering how to go about it, here's a recipe that may come in handy. This kuttu puri recipe by Chef Niru Gupta is ideal for your fasting days. It is stuffed with potatoes.





In place of table salt, the recipe uses vrat-friendly sendha namak or rock salt. The puris are fried in ghee, which gives it the added richness. Ghee is touted to be a healthier alternative to refined oil. It is packed with good fats that are actually beneficial for your body. However, it is important that you practice moderation. Do not tuck into too many puris at once. Excess of anything may cause harm.







