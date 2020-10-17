Navratri 2020: How To Make Vrat-Friendly Kuttu Ka Dosa

Navratri 2020: One can make a whole lot of yummy dishes from kuttu (buckwheat)

Highlights Navratri is a nine-day festival, celebrated across India

Many devotees observe fast 9vrat) during this period

Here is a vrat-friendly dosa recipe that one can try at home

Kuttu Ka Dosa Recipe: One of the biggest Hindu festivals, Sharad Navratri is here. The nine-day extravaganza is a dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, wherein many devotees observe ritualistic fasts (vrat). During these fasts, there are a few restrictions with only certain foods permissible to eat. Devotees refrain from eating meat, fish, eggs, pulses, cereals, grains and legumes, yet there are many superfoods that one can include in a vrat-friendly diet. Sabudana, kuttu, waterchestnut flour, millet and amaranth are some of the superfoods along with almost all fruits that one can easily rely on.





Kuttu ka aata (or buckwheat flour) is one of the most popular ingredients during the fasting season. While a lot of people think it's a grain while actually buckwheat is a fruit seed that is related to sorrel, knotweed, and rhubarb and thus is permissible during Navratri fasting. Buckwheat contains all nine essential amino acids, which are our body's building blocks of protein. It is also rich in fibre, antioxidants, and magnesium, thus making for healthier dishes.





Kuttu can be a perfect alternative to regular flour during the fasting season since it is extremely versatile! If you are wondering what all you can make with kuttu, we have an excellent dosa recipe to begin with!





Navratri 2020: One can use kuttu (buckwheat) to make wholesome dosas.

Dosa is a wholesome, light and delicious south Indian meal that one can have at any time from breakfast to dinner. Generally made with rice, the batter of dosa can be prepared using a combination of vrat-friendly flours and ingredients. In this recipe of kuttu ka dosa, the stuffing is made with potatoes and rock salt while the batter has mashed arbi, buckwheat flour, red chilli powder, green chilli and salt. The batter is cooked and flipped over a pan with the sautéed potato filling stuffed inside.





Find the full recipe of kuttu ka dosa here.





This is a wholesome, light breakfast that one can prepare at home during Navratri. Pair with some coconut chutney for a yummy meal.





Try it at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







