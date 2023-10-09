Navratri 2023: Potatoes, or Aloo as we fondly call them, hold a special place in Indian kitchens. They're the heart of countless Indian dishes and are adored by kids and adults alike. Some classic Indian recipes just wouldn't be the same without these humble spuds. Think about Gobi Aloo, Methi Aloo, Palak Aloo, and Aloo Bhaji - they're staples in Indian households. But it's not just within Indian cuisine that potatoes shine. They've made their mark in foreign fare too, making delicious snacks like potato fingers and potato rings a global hit.





Also Read: Say Goodbye To Wrinkles: 5 Foods To Ditch Right Now





As we gear up for Sharad Navratri, commencing on October 15, 2023, and concluding on October 23, we're reminded that these nine auspicious days are dedicated to the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees fast with unwavering devotion, partaking in only satvik (pure) Indian recipes. In this satvik diet, potatoes share the spotlight with sago, buckwheat, milk, and curd. Potatoes, being a root vegetable, take centre stage during Indian fasting. They play a crucial role in preparing a myriad of Indian recipes for Navratri. In this article, we'll delve into five traditional Indian potato recipes perfect for Navratri fasting.

Navratri 2023: 5 Delectable Potato (Aloo) Recipes for Navratri

1. Aloo Chaat







When it comes to fasting, Aloo Chaat is a top pick due to its simplicity. You can whip up this delightful potato chaat with ease. Boil, fry, season with spices, and voila - you have a scrumptious vrat special chaat ready to savour.







A classic potato dish frequently enjoyed during Navratri fasting. There are numerous ways to prepare it, but this version combines potatoes with curd, black pepper, rock salt, desi ghee, cumin, and green chilli. This quick-to-make Indian recipe pairs beautifully with buckwheat puris.











In the realm of fasting recipes, Aloo Raita shines. It's a breeze to prepare and takes just 15 minutes. Mix boiled potato pieces with beaten curd, cumin, black pepper, rock salt, and fresh coriander leaves for a delightful raita.











Kadhi is a beloved Indian dish usually made with gram flour, but this fasting-friendly version incorporates potatoes, buckwheat, and curd. It's best served with samak rice, and the unique flavours of Aloo Kadhi will surely tantalise your taste buds.











Aloo Tikki, a favourite street food, gets a vrat-friendly makeover. This version uses water chestnut flour, rock salt, and green chillies, along with boiled potatoes, to craft these mouthwatering tikkis. Pair them with tea or green chutney for a delightful snack.





Also Read: Savoury Stuffed Besan Kachori: A Delightful Take On Traditional Indian Recipe Perfect For Your Weekend

This Navratri 2023, give these potato recipes a whirl, and share your thoughts on these Indian recipes in the comments section below!



Happy Navratri 2023!