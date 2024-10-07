Navratri is not just a festival; it's a celebration packed with devotion and joy. This year, the vibrant nine-day festival kicked off on October 3, 2024, and will run until October 11, 2024, leading up to Vijayadashami Dussehra on October 12, 2024. Each of these nine days is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and her devotees worship her with utmost faith. During Navratri, followers typically fast for the entire duration and stick to a satvik diet. This includes ingredients like buckwheat flour, water chestnut flour, potatoes, sago, curd, milk products, and rock salt. But don't fret! With these ingredients, you can whip up a variety of mouthwatering satvik dishes that make fasting a treat. Here are some special curry recipes to elevate your Navratri menu. Let's dive in!





Here Are 5 Satvik Curries For Navratri Fasting:

Arbi Ki Kadhi

Craving a comforting kadhi while fasting? Look no further! Arbi ki kadhi is a simple yet flavorful curry, combining the goodness of arbi, curd, desi ghee, and spices. It's an easy recipe that delivers big on taste! Check out the recipe here!

Vrat Wale Aloo

When it comes to fasting, potatoes are a must-have! This special aloo curry is crafted just for Navratri. Pair it with crispy kuttu puris for a delicious combo. You can also switch things up with dahi wale aloo or aloo rasedar to keep your meals interesting. click here for the recipe

Paneer Makhani

Who doesn't love Paneer Makhani? This classic dish gets a vrat-friendly twist! Soft paneer cubes are simmered with a blend of spices and rich tomato gravy. With cashews, fresh cream, and unsalted butter, it's a treat for your taste buds! Find the recipe here!

Tamatar Ki Launji

Tamatar ki launji is a crowd-pleaser that's super easy to make. Just cook tomatoes with ghee, cumin, red chilli powder, turmeric, rock salt, and green chillies. Serve it hot and fresh with your favourite roti for a delightful Navratri meal! Discover the recipe here!

Ajawaini Paneer Kofta

Get ready for this mouthwatering Navratri special kofta curry! Soft paneer koftas are flavoured with ajwain and degi mirch and cooked in a tangy tomato puree with rock salt. Pair this delectable dish with samak rice or kuttu paratha for a feast! Discover the recipe here!





Try out these vrat-friendly curries this Navratri season and add some variety to your fasting menu!









