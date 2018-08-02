NewMenuAlert: Head To The Kylin Experience For Soulful One-Bowl Meals

Highlights This place has a specially crafted menu for new age health connoisseurs

It is perfect for people who are in quest of delicious yet healthy food

The traditional Asian recipes here are made in Teppanyaki-style

If the idea of one-bowl meals impresses you, here's a little good news for you. Located in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, K 1, The Kylin Experience is making people go gaga with its one-bowl meal options. This one's for people who are in quest of delicious yet healthy food. From nutrition enriched fresh produce to gluten-free ingredients, this place has a specially crafted menu for new age health connoisseurs. If you swear by Asian food and wish to indulge in some healthy yet delectable delights, head straight to The Kylin Experience for a soulful experience.





An interesting combination of quinoa with salad greens, flex crunch and melon seeds







This place has a comprehensive organic kitchen menu with an illustrious range of fresh, natural and local produce to cater to each palate. The menu highlights traditional Asian recipes that are made in Teppanyaki-style to make the experience full of flavours and health. While you have a plethora of interesting options, we have some recommendations for you. You could start your meal with Farmer's Market Green Quinoa Salad - an interesting combination of quinoa with salad greens, flex crunch and melon seeds.

This place has a comprehensive organic kitchen menu





To increase the protein quotient of the meal, you can also add antibiotic-free, farm-bred chicken. Another salad that caught our attention was the Superfoods Buddha Bowl. What made this different from the entire lot was the addition of multiple superfoods in one bowl. The base of quinoa topped with BBQ tofu, avocado, red cabbage, corn and baby spinach is sure to up the nutritional quotient of the bowl.





Shredded grilled lamb served with garlic sticky sauce is sure to tantalise your taste buds







If you have a special liking for one-bowl meals, then go for their Gangam Bowl. Shredded grilled lamb served with garlic sticky sauce is sure to tantalise your taste buds; even better if you're fond of all things garlicky! Other than this, there's also the yummy Bibibop Bowl. This Korean-style rice bowl with julienne veggies in Korean sauce is an absolute must-try. We tried the chicken version, though you can always go for their vegetarian version that has tofu in it. Opt for their Sentosa Bowl if you like noodles. The hot and spicy noodles with minced chicken, bok choy, Sichuan pepper and chilli flakes is perfect for people who love their food hot and spicy.





Korean-style rice bowl with julienne veggies in Korean sauce is an absolute must-try







Our Verdict



The food here is a perfect combination of taste and health. So the next time you crave for some soulful one-bowl meals, head straight to this place and eat to your heart's content without any guilt.



Where: N 6, First Floor, N Block, Greater Kailash (GK) 1, New Delhi

Cost For Two: INR 1000

When: 12 PM to 12 Midnight









