There are a few dishes that we simply can't say no to - one of them being kadhi. This quintessential dish is loved for its tangy flavour and is a go-to for many whenever they crave something comforting. While kadhi is simply to die for, it may not be the healthiest option for those trying to cut down on calories. Let's not forget that the pakodas in it are deep-fried, which quickly adds up to unwanted calories. Due to this, many avoid it altogether. But imagine if you could add a boost of protein to your kadhi? Wouldn't that be amazing? Introducing Soya Kadhi - a healthy and protein-rich twist on classic kadhi that you can enjoy minus the guilt. Intrigued to know more about the dish? Read on!

What Makes Soya Kadhi A Must-Try?

Soya kadhi is a game-changer for health enthusiasts and foodies alike. It offers a unique blend of protein and spices, making it a nutritious and delicious addition to any meal. Whether you're a kadhi lover or just looking for a new recipe to try, soya kadhi is a must-try!

Does Soya Kadhi Offer A Similar Tangy Flavour To Regular Kadhi?

The answer is yes! Soya kadhi retains the same tangy flavour profile as regular kadhi, thanks to the use of curd. The addition of soya chunks adds a new dimension of texture and flavour, but the classic kadhi taste remains intact.

How To Make High Protein Soya Kadhi | Kadhi Recipes

The recipe for this soya kadhi was shared by the Instagram page @keeping_it_narrow. Follow these steps to make it:

Start by soaking soya chunks in hot water for about an hour or so.

Whisk together curd, besan, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and water until smooth.

Cook the mixture on a low flame, whisking every 5 to 10 minutes.

Heat mustard oil in a pan and add methi, cumin seeds, kasuri methi, a pinch of hing, slit chillies, garlic, sliced onion, and spinach. Saute well.

Once done, add all of it to the prepared curd-besan mixture. Squeeze the water from the soya chunks and add them to the mixture too.

Simmer for a few minutes before serving hot with rice.

Watch the full recipe for soya kadhi below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this high-protein kadhi at home and watch it become a family favourite.