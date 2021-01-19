SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Nolen Gur Health Benefits: Sweet Recipes You Can Try In Winters

Nolen Gur Health Benefits: Sweet Recipes You Can Try In Winters

Nolengur is extracted from date palm trees using deft skills during the winter season in West Bengal. Nolen gur brings its own taste, texture and other advantages.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 19, 2021 22:49 IST

Reddit
Nolen Gur Health Benefits: Sweet Recipes You Can Try In Winters

Nolen gur is excellent for immunity and overall health.

Highlights
  • Nolen gur refers to date palm jaggery.
  • Nolen gur offers various health benefits.
  • Here are some nolen gur recipes you can try.

Gur (jaggery) is a winter staple in almost all Indian households. Many people take a bite of it after every meal as a dessert and to digest the foods eaten. Gur can be of different types; the most common one that we usually consume comes from sugarcane. In Bengali cuisine, nolen gur enjoys more popularity. Nolen gur is extracted from date palm trees using deft skills during the winter season in West Bengal. Nolen is also sweet enough and has an overwhelming essence, amazing taste and goes with many dessert recipes. Nolen gur brings its own taste, texture and other advantages; making it a must-try option in your winter diet.

Health Benefits Of Nolen Gur In Winters:

According to Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, "Gur is best consumed during the winter months because you get fresh jaggery during this time. Gur is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, helping in keeping the body warm and boosting its immunity to stave off cold and cough."

Nolen gur is a natural sweetener and can be used as a healthier alternative to refined sugar.

Nolen gur is extremely rich in iron and potassium, which may help manage your haemoglobin level

Nolen gur also contains a good amount of magnesium, which may be helpful for our nervous system, and muscles and bones.

(Also Read: 6 Bengali Winter Delicacies That Will Win Your Heart In No Time)

Newsbeep

4 Nolen Gur-Based Recipes You Must Try:

1. Jaynagarer Moa

It is a Bengali sweet dish made with popped rice, combined with full cream milk, dry fruits, and of course, nolen gur. Click here to get the full recipe of Jaynagarer Moa.

rr099oqg

2. Patishapta

This is a famous Bengali-style traditional pancake, which is basically crepe made with refined flour, rice flour and semolina and stuffed with a sweet coconut and date palm jaggery filling. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Nolen Gur Payesh

This guilt-free payesh is made with gluten-free Gobind bhog rice, cooked as usual in milk and sweetened with healthier nolen gur. Along with dry fruits, a dash of ghee is also added to give it a great taste and depth. Click here for the full recipe.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

4. Karupatti Halwa

This is a popular halwa from Tamil Nadu made with reduced date pam jaggery syrup, rice flour and ghee. The addition of pistachios and almonds makes this south Indian-style halwa a must-try. Click here for the full recipe.

kj4ul1f8

Enjoy the great taste and health benefits of nolen gur this winter with these recipes.
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Gur BenefitsJaggery Benefits For WinterNolen Gur
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Whopping Deals On Pots, Pans And Other Kitchen Essentials
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get Whopping Deals On Pots, Pans And Other Kitchen Essentials
How To Make Masala Papad Taco Chaat, A 5-Minute Snack Without A Drop of Oil
How To Make Masala Papad Taco Chaat, A 5-Minute Snack Without A Drop of Oil

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 