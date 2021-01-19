Nolen Gur Health Benefits: Sweet Recipes You Can Try In Winters

Nolen gur is excellent for immunity and overall health.

Highlights Nolen gur refers to date palm jaggery.

Nolen gur offers various health benefits.

Here are some nolen gur recipes you can try.

Gur (jaggery) is a winter staple in almost all Indian households. Many people take a bite of it after every meal as a dessert and to digest the foods eaten. Gur can be of different types; the most common one that we usually consume comes from sugarcane. In Bengali cuisine, nolen gur enjoys more popularity. Nolen gur is extracted from date palm trees using deft skills during the winter season in West Bengal. Nolen is also sweet enough and has an overwhelming essence, amazing taste and goes with many dessert recipes. Nolen gur brings its own taste, texture and other advantages; making it a must-try option in your winter diet.





Health Benefits Of Nolen Gur In Winters:

According to Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, "Gur is best consumed during the winter months because you get fresh jaggery during this time. Gur is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, helping in keeping the body warm and boosting its immunity to stave off cold and cough."





Nolen gur is a natural sweetener and can be used as a healthier alternative to refined sugar.





Nolen gur is extremely rich in iron and potassium, which may help manage your haemoglobin level





Nolen gur also contains a good amount of magnesium, which may be helpful for our nervous system, and muscles and bones.





4 Nolen Gur-Based Recipes You Must Try:

1. Jaynagarer Moa

It is a Bengali sweet dish made with popped rice, combined with full cream milk, dry fruits, and of course, nolen gur. Click here to get the full recipe of Jaynagarer Moa.





2. Patishapta

This is a famous Bengali-style traditional pancake, which is basically crepe made with refined flour, rice flour and semolina and stuffed with a sweet coconut and date palm jaggery filling. Click here for the full recipe.





3. Nolen Gur Payesh

This guilt-free payesh is made with gluten-free Gobind bhog rice, cooked as usual in milk and sweetened with healthier nolen gur. Along with dry fruits, a dash of ghee is also added to give it a great taste and depth. Click here for the full recipe.





4. Karupatti Halwa

This is a popular halwa from Tamil Nadu made with reduced date pam jaggery syrup, rice flour and ghee. The addition of pistachios and almonds makes this south Indian-style halwa a must-try. Click here for the full recipe.





Enjoy the great taste and health benefits of nolen gur this winter with these recipes.









