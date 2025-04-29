Capsicums are a staple in Indian kitchens, often starring in beloved dishes like aloo capsicum sabzi (shimla mirch). For some, this sabzi evokes nostalgia, while others might find capsicums unappealing. If you're in the latter group, we're here to win you over. Say hello to Dahi Capsicum Sabzi - a fresh twist on the classic recipe that's sure to convert you into a capsicum fan. Once you see how easy it is to make, it'll become a go-to for lunch or dinner. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @pawar_omkar. Curious about the recipe? Read on!

Why You Shouldn't Miss Trying Dahi Capsicum Sabzi

Traditionally, capsicum is enjoyed in the form of the classic aloo capsicum sabzi. But this unique version takes it to a whole new level. The addition of yoghurt in the recipe gives it a tangy and refreshing flavour, making it apt for summer. It is light, easy to make, and is an absolute treat for the taste buds.

What Pairs Well With Dahi Capsicum Sabzi?

You can savour this sabzi with any bread of your choice. Whether you prefer roti, a crispy paratha, or a soft naan, it pairs wonderfully with all of them. Not just bread, you can also enjoy this sabzi with steamed jeera rice.

Can You Use Red Or Yellow Capsicums To Make This Sabzi?

Don't have green capsicum at home? No worries, you can prepare this sabzi using red or yellow capsicum as well. It will taste just as flavourful compared to when prepared with green capsicum. Additionally, you can also combine all three types of capsicum to make this sabzi.

How To Make Dahi Capsicum Sabzi At Home | Capsicum Sabzi Recipe

The recipe for dahi capsicum is pretty simple and straightforward. Start by chopping garlic, onion, and capsicum. Keep it aside. Now, add curd into a large matka and churn it using a churner. Next, heat ghee in a pan and add jeera, garlic, and onions. Saute for about a minute, then add capsicum, haldi, coriander powder, red chilli powder, besan, and salt. Mix well and add crushed peanuts along with curd and sugar. Give it a good mix and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Your dahi capsicum sabzi is now ready to be savoured - enjoy!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this dahi capsicum sabzi at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.