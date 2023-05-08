Is pizza your forever guilty pleasure? We totally get it. The melting cheese in the mouth with the crunch of veggies or meat on a fluffy crust can all be described in one word - heavenly. And we all wish we could experience the soul-soothing flavours of pizza every day, but can't. Sadly, the cheesy delight doesn't sit well with our weight loss diet. Even if we choose healthier toppings and a pizza base, it will still be full of carbs. But our love for pizza made us find a solution to that too! Presenting, a low-carb, protein-rich healthy pizza for your weight loss diet.





Can Pizza Be Made Healthy?

If you pick up a healthier alternative for refined flour base, you are taking the first step toward making it healthy. But even healthier flours like wheat and semolina have carbs. So, it would be a good idea to look for food options that are low in carbs and can be turned into a pizza base.

What Kind Of Pizza Is Good For A Low-Carb Diet?

If you are planning to follow a low-carb diet, the recipe that we found would suit your diet plan. The base of this flourless pizza is made with moong dal! Moong dal, as well all know, is a great source of proteins and has no carbs. Both these characteristics make it a super healthy food. And it lends the same healthy properties to this pizza, making it a guilt-free affair. We found this recipe on the Instagram page 'meghnasfoodmagic' and it seemed pretty simple to follow too. All you have to do is make a thick chilla of moong dal batter and use it as a base for the rest of the pizza toppings. Let's look into the recipe now.





How To Make Healthy Pizza I Protein-Rich, Low-Carb Pizza Recipe:

To make one pizza, soak one cup of moong dal in water for around 5 hours. Blend along with green chillies and salt to make the batter. Remember not to add too much water. Now add 1 teaspoon of fruit salt and mix well, then cook on a skillet to make a thick moonglet. Flip and spread pizza sauce on the cooked side and add toppings of your choice. You may garnish with some cheese, or opt for grated cottage cheese, or skip it altogether. Cover the lid and let it cook further on low flame. Your low-carb pizza is ready!





Now every pizza meal will be better and healthier. Imagine the joy of having it on your weight-loss diet!