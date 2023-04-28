Mango is that one fruit that we never regret gorging on. In summer, this fruit becomes a part of daily life. From the elderly to kids, everyone waits for their slice. There is no perfect time to eat mangoes and it can be enjoyed any time of the day. Mango definitely has an awesome taste but there is much more that the fruit has to offer. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, mangoes have a host of nutrients that make them the ultimate fruit. In an Instagram post, she explains why we should eat mangoes in summer.





The nutritionist points out that food companies often advertise their products highlighting that they contain specific nutrients that are good for health. She said we are advised to have oats to get fibre, green tea for polyphenols while dark chocolate is said to be a good source of antioxidants. Diwekar adds that mango alone has all these nutrients. "But then guess what it lacks? Budget. Farmers don't sponsor conferences or do front-page ads," she writes.







Now that we know how beneficial mangoes are for us, let us look at the ways we can utilise the fruit this season. Below are some recipes you can make using mangoes.

Here're 5 Mango Recipes To Try This Summer:

1. Mango phirni

Phirni is the best way to conclude a meal. Here, the dessert has been infused with the delicious flavour of mango. Here is the recipe.

2. Mango ice cream

Want to beat the heat the tasty way? Then make some mango ice cream using this easy peasy recipe.

3. Thai mango salad

This Thai salad is refreshing, delicious and easy to make. Besides mangoes, it has peanuts, mint, red chilli, and everything flavoursome. Recipe here.

4. Raw mango chutney

For all those who want something tangy to enhance their meal, this raw mango chutney is for you. Made with sour raw mangoes, this condiment can be enjoyed with literally everything. Click here for the recipe.

5. Aam papad

This aam papad will take you back to your childhood. It isn't tricky to make and all you need is mango pulp, sugar, and a pinch of salt. Recipe inside.