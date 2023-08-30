Indian cooking usually requires deep frying, sauteing, and searing to bring out the flavours of the diverse ingredients. Hence oil becomes a staple in Indian households. But, not all oils available in the market are effective when considering one's well-being in the long run. Hence, nutritionists are increasingly advocating for one of the healthiest - Olive Pomace Oil as an essential ingredient in Indian cooking. Extracted from the pulp of olives - Olive Pomace Oil boasts a range of health-promoting features that also enhance the flavours of Indian dishes. Let's explore why Olive Pomace Oil is now a nutritionist's top pick for Indian cuisine.

Here Are 6 Benefits Of Cooking With Olive Pomace Oil:

1. Heart-Healthy Monounsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFA):

One of the most compelling reasons nutritionists suggest Olive Pomace Oil is that it is enriched with monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). These heart-healthy fats help reduce bad cholesterol levels (LDL) while increasing good cholesterol levels (HDL), hence potentially lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke while further improving cardiovascular health.

2. High Smoke Point:

Olive Pomace Oil's high smoke point, around 238 degrees C (460 degrees F), sets it apart from many other oils. This quality allows the oil to tolerate high heat without breaking down or producing harmful by-products, making it a safer and healthier option for frying, sauteing, and deep-frying which are commonly used in Indian cuisine.

3. Neutral Taste:

Olive Pomace Oil possesses a neutral taste, unlike its extra virgin counterpart. This characteristic is particularly advantageous to bring out authentic flavours of Indian cuisine, where dishes are often richly spiced and layered with flavours.

Ultra-processed commercial oils do not contain most of the nutrients of their base ingredients

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Abundance of Antioxidants:

Antioxidants are indispensable in protecting the body from oxidative damage and Olive Pomace Oil is packed with antioxidants, such as vitamin E and polyphenols, which prevent unwanted inflammation, thus reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Light Texture:

Nutritionists appreciate Olive Pomace Oil's light texture which spreads evenly while cooking and hence only small amounts of the oil are required to be used - ensuring moderation in consumption - another reason for this oil to be a healthy alternative.

6. Versatile:

Indian cuisine offers a wide range of dishes with unique cooking techniques. Olive Pomace Oil's culinary adaptability makes it an excellent choice for various Indian recipes. Whether it's stir-frying vegetables, preparing traditional curries, or deep-frying snacks, due to its high smoke point, this oil effortlessly adapts to different cooking methods, ensuring consistent and delicious results.





Olive Pomace Oil hence stands out as a nutritionist's top recommended choice for Indian cooking given its rich MUFA content, high smoke point, neutral flavour, antioxidant strength, and flexibility in cooking usage. However, along with a healthy oil, an overall healthy lifestyle is key towards achieving one's health goals.





About the Author: Dietitian Shreya Goyal is a clinical dietitian and certified yoga expert. Her expertise lies in diabetes management, hormonal imbalance and weight management. She holds a post Graduation Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics from PGIMER, with prior experience as an Ex-Dietitian of the Mid Day Meal Program under the U.T. Education Department.





