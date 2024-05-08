There are two types of people – one who prefers their pizzas hot and another who likes it cold. I will not lie but I fall in the latter. Cold pizza has its own charm. The flavours and even the cheese are more intact when the pizza's cold. However, have you ever had a time when you reheated food to perfection that it tasted better than the night before? We often struggle with reheating leftover pizza at home because it becomes soggy and tasteless. Cold pizza makes for an amazing breakfast but it can certainly not beat the charm and flavours of the hot one. After experimenting with a few gadgets, I have figured out some tricks to easily reheat pizza at home. And no, it is not limited to microwaves! Intrigued? Read on to learn 4 ways to reheat pizza to perfection!





Reheating pizza on a gas stove is easy if you follow these tips.

How To Reheat Pizza On Gas Stove

This hack is for people who don't have many kitchen gadgets or just want to test their skills on a gas stove. Cold pizza can easily be reheated on a gas stove but requires vigilance.

Take a non-stick pan and put it on a medium flame.

Add your pizza onto the hot pan surface. Let it heat up until the bottom looks crispy.

Sprinkle a few droplets of water and cover the pan with a lid to trap heat and moisture. This would ensure even heating.

Once the cheese is nice and gooey, remove it from the flame and serve!

Keep a mug of water in the microwave while reheating pizza.

How To Reheat Pizza In A Microwave:

A microwave is one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets used to reheat food anytime. But it can also make your food soggy and tasteless. To prevent your pizza from losing its crispiness, follow these steps every time to reheat it in a microwave.

Place your pizza on the microwave-safe plate and cover it loosely with a damp paper towel to prevent a soggy crust.

Microwave the pizza for 30 seconds or until it reaches your desired temperature levels and the cheese is bubbly hot.

Or

If you want to avoid using a damp paper towel over your pizza, make use of another moisture source – a cup of water!

Put your pizza on a microwave-safe plate and place it in the microwave.

Then put a half-filled cup of water next to the plate of pizza.

Heat the pizza for about 30 seconds or until it crisps up the crust and makes the cheese gooey.

Serve hot!

Reheating pizza in an oven can make it gooey and tasty in no time.

How To Reheat Pizza In An Oven

Perhaps the most efficient way to reheat pizza when you have a lot of time on your hands - make your day-old dish crispy and gooey using an oven.

Preheat the oven to 190°C and then line a baking sheet with aluminium foil.

Once preheated, place the pizza on the sheet and pop it into the oven for 8-10 minutes. This would ensure your pizza crust is crispy and the cheese is super gooey.

Remove the pizza from the baking sheet carefully and serve hot!

You can reheat pizza in an air fryer within a matter of minutes.

How To Reheat Pizza In An Air Fryer

Yes! You can easily reheat pizza in an air fryer and have it just as pipping hot and fresh as you bought it from the store. Depending on the power of your air fryer and how big the basket is, you may want to reheat the pizza in batches.

Preheat the air fryer to 190°C and place the pizza slices in a single layer in the basket.

Let the pizza slices heat for about 1 to 2 minutes. Baking time may vary depending on the intensity of your air fryer, but make sure not to reheat the pizza for more than a couple of minutes to get a crispy crust and gooey cheese.

Remove the pizza from the air fryer and serve hot!

