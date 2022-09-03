The festive season is here and we are celebrating a range of festivals back-to-back. Currently, the Malayali community is marking their annual harvest festival - Onam. A festival marked with much enthusiasm, Onam instantly reminds us of Sadya. Sadya (or the Onam Sadya) is referred to as the traditional meal people enjoy during the festival that includes olan, thoran, pachadi, payasam and more. The Sadya is quintessentially served on a banana leaf and is enjoyed with hands.





During this time of the year, several hotels and restaurants (offering South Indian cuisine) also organise special brunch, lunch or dinner to offer an elaborate Onam spread to the patrons. Here, we bring a list of restaurants in Bengaluru, that are organising Onasadya to mark the festival in the most indulgent way possible. Take a look.

Here're 7 Restaurants In Bengaluru Offering The Traditional Onasadya:

1. The Creek, The Den Bengaluru:

The Den Bengaluru is all set to offer the quintessential Onam experience to its patrons with a special meal at its all-day diner The Creek. Organised on September 8, 2022, the lunch menu includes aviyal, thoran, pumpkin erissery, vazhakka pulissery, kadala kootu curry, semiya payasam and much more. And the best part is, they are also delivering the meal home to be enjoyed in your own comfort.

2. Kappa Chakka Kandhari:

Award-winning Kerala-specialty restaurant Kappa Chakka Kandhari is set to bring the sumptuous traditional Onasadhya (in-restaurant dine-in) from September 6-8, 2022, for lunch and dinner. This is being organised at their outlets in both Chennai and Bengaluru. This year, there will be a 26-course meal, which can also be taken home to relish in your comfort.

(Also Read: Onam 2022: 7 Of The Best Places For A Traditional Onasadya In Chennai)

3. Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel:

Lush, the all-day dining restaurant at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, is marking the annual event will an indulgent Sadya meal, crafted by Executive Chef Neeraj. Available from September 1 to 8, this special lunch includes traditional dishes like kaaya varuthatha (banana chips), chena varuthatha (yam chips), sarkara upperi (jaggery coated banana chips), mango pickle, lime pickle, puli inji (tamarind and ginger chutney), kichadi (gourd in mildly spiced yoghurt), pachadi (Pineapple in yoghurt) , olan ( ash gourd with black beans in a coconut milk gravy), stir-fried vegetables with grated coconut, theeyal (mixed vegetable gravy), erissery (mashed beans and pumpkin with coconut gravy), avial, puliserry (yogurt based curry), kootu curry (black chickpeas curry), sambar, rasam, spicy buttermilk, bananas, papad and of course, boiled rice.

4. Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore:

To mark the occasion of Onam, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore has collaborated with Sumi Somanathan, a passionate home cook to curate a truly authentic fare with all the traditional dishes that is an integral part of the celebration. This special meal is organised on September 8, 2022 and comprises different vegetarian dishes, the recipes of which have been passed down by Sumi's family through generations. From the ginger pickle to the jaggery-coated chips, pachadis and more - the meal will include it all.





(Also Read: Onam 2022: 7 Easy Recipes Of Traditional Kerala Delights For Onam Sadhya Feast)

5. JW Marriott Bengaluru:

This year, JW Kitchen has curated a brunch with some of the signature dishes from the Sadhya for guests to sample and be a part of the Onam celebration. The special brunch is organised on September 8, 2022. From live counters serving nei appam, banana dosai, meen pollichathu, karuveppilai kozhi rasam, along with a traditional South Indian seafood counter and more - the brunch buffet will be quite an indulgent affair for all.

6. Sheraton Grand Hotel Bengaluru:

Chefs at Feast, the all-day fine dining restaurant at Sheraton Grand Hotel Bengaluru, are organising the annual Onam meal on September 8, 2022. The menu brings together a sumptuous spread of traditional dishes like kootu curry, malabar aviyal, kaya mezhukkupuratti, malabar rasam, thalassery vegetable biryani, white pumpkin mor curry, vendakkai pachadi, pineapple pachadi and much more.

7. Courtyard by Marriott ORR:

Courtyard by Marriott in Bengaluru has organised a festive feast on September 8, 2022, for the patrons to enjoy Onam in the most indulgent way possible. The traditional spread includes olan, paripu curry, appam and stew, Kerala-style sambhar, thoran, elaneer pyasam, parippu pradhaman, to name just a few of the items

Happy Onam 2022, everyone!