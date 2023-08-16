We greatly admire India's diversity in terms of festivals. Throughout the year, we celebrate different festivals, each with its own rich cultural significance. Currently, it's time to prepare for Onam - a significant Hindu festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm in the state of Kerala. Onam spans 10 days, symbolizing the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythical king whose reign was considered the golden era of Kerala. Additionally, each year it marks the celebration of the rice harvest in the state. The festival commences on Atham (Hasta) nakshatra, the first day, and culminates on Thiruvonam (Shravana) nakshatra, the most pivotal day of Onam festivities. This year, the Onam festival falls on August 20, 2023, and concludes on August 31, 2023.

Rituals of Onam 2023: How Is Onam Celebrated in India?

Onam is Kerala's rice harvest festival. Over the course of 10 days, people create 'pookkalam' (floral designs) outside their main doors and light lamps to welcome King Mahabali, symbolizing prosperity. Additionally, people exchange gifts and don new clothes, known as 'Onakkodi'. However, what makes it truly grand and renowned across the country is the festival feast, known as 'Onam Sadya'.

What Is Onam Sadya? What Makes It So Popular?

Onam Sadya, also referred to as Onasadya, is an elaborate meal prepared during the festival. Onam Sadhya, which translates to 'banquet' in Malayalam, is a multi-course vegetarian meal comprising around 28 sweet and savoury dishes, all served on a large banana leaf. A quintessential Sadya is enjoyed by hand while sitting on the floor; cutlery is not used for this meal.

A typical Sadya platter includes rice, banana chips, sambhar, rasam, pachadi, and curries like avail and erissery, along with delectable desserts. Nowadays, various restaurants across India also arrange Sadya to celebrate the Onam festival.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are the 5 Must-Have Dishes in a Sadya Platter:

You can also prepare an Onam Sadya at home. Each dish on the platter is light, bursting with flavours, and easy to replicate. While Sadya platters may feature unique dishes, certain classics remain constant for all. Today, we will introduce you to some of the most popular dishes in a Sadya. Keep reading.

1. Pulissery:

A light and soul-soothing curry, pulissery is typically made with cucumber, buttermilk, coconut, and aromatic spices. Some people also substitute cucumber with ash gourd to align with the seasonal produce. Enjoy it with rice or puri. Click here for the recipe.

2. Pachadi:

In essence, pachadi refers to freshly made chutneys that complement your rice and curries. Pachadi can be crafted from various ingredients, which are pounded in a mortar and pestle and served immediately. Click here for a popular pachadi recipe.

3. Avial:

This mixed vegetable dish strikes a harmonious balance between health and taste. It's a medley of potato, carrots, raw banana, drumstick, beans, and a small piece of raw mango, all served on a bed of rice. Click here for the recipe.

4. Paal Payasam:

Onam celebrations remain incomplete without savouring paal payasam. This South Indian-style rice kheer also features coconut for added texture and flavour. Click here for the recipe.

5. Kalan:

Another beloved curry in Kerala's cuisine, kalan combines buttermilk, mustard seeds, coconut, and raw bananas, enhanced with a blend of subtle spices. This traditional Onam dish is a must-try. Find the recipe here.





This year, organize a lavish Onam Sadya at home and relish it with friends and family. Happy Onam 2023, everyone!