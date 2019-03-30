World Idli Day 2019: 5 Delicious Idli Recipes To Try At Home

It is the World Idli day today. Idli is a popular South Indian breakfast item that is either enjoyed with sambar or grainy coconut chutney. The fluffy delight is made of a special rice batter that is fermented for a while. Idli is one of the oldest food items to have originated in the subcontinent, it also finds its mention in several ancient texts. Since then Idli has come a long way, and has managed to find its own global fan base. It is also one of the most widely popular street-side snack in the country. In fact, it is one of the very few street food items that is actually considered healthy and good for the digestive system. Since idli is steamed and not fried, you save a lot of unwanted calories and fat. The fermented batter of idli makes it a gut-friendly snack. Fermentation also increases the bio-availability of nutrients. Idli comes in many different shapes and sizes, if you go down south you would be able to tell marked differences between idlis hailing from different regions of south such as Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Udupi, Chettninad, Kanchipuram, Rava, Thatte, Ramessari and Moode are few popular variants of Idlis relished in South India.







On the special occasion of World Idli Day, we bring to you some of our favourite idli recipes you can try at home.







1. Oats Idli





Idli made with fibre and protein -rich goodness of oats, is an ideal breakfast option for those trying to lose weight. These delicious idlis help keep you satiated, which prevents you from bingeing into other fattening snacks, and also helps curb cravings. Oats taste even more delicious when they are steamed, this easy recipe is quick to make too.

World Idli Day 2019: Idli made with fibre and protein -rich goodness of oats

2. Masala Rava Idli





Made with semolina and a pool eclectic spices like peppers, mustard seeds and curry leaves, masala rava idli is a delicious snack you can treat yourself with this weekend. Team it with piping hot sambhar and let the slurping begin.





World Idli Day: Masala rava idli is a delicious snack you can treat yourself this weekend.

3. Idli Burger





Burger with a desi twist, this fusion dish is a hit with both children and grown-ups. Crusted patty made with fried pieces of idli and spices. Bursting with flavours both hot and tangy, this idli burger is nothing like anything you have had before.





4. Stuffed idlis





Udupi idlis stuffed with healthy and yummy mix of dal and veggies. Steamed to perfection, this filling and healthy snack goes best with sambhar and chutney.





5. Idli upma





Bringing together the magic of two most loved South Indian snacks, Idli Upma is one fusion bonanza that would leave you asking for more. Left-over idlis tossed with the goodness of mustard seeds, split urad dal, split chana dal, onions, curry leaves and red chillies, this wholesome snack is sure to make your day.







Don your aprons and try these amazing recipes, let us know which ones you liked the best! Happy World Idli Day 2019 everybody!







