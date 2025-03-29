Rasam is that one dish we keep coming back to, comforting and packed with flavour. From classic tomato rasam to spicy pepper rasam, there are countless variations to enjoy. But have you ever tried a no-cook version? Yes, you read that right! This unique take on rasam skips the stove entirely, cutting down cooking time without compromising on taste. It's called Pachai Puli Rasam and it's quick, refreshing, and just as satisfying. Whether you're short on time or simply looking for something light yet flavourful, this no-cook rasam is a game-changer. The recipe was shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram.

Also Read: Rasam Maggi: This Delicious Mix Of Spicy Masala And Instant Noodles Is A Must-Try

Why You Shouldn't Miss Trying Pachai Puli Rasam

Pachai Puli Rasam stands out for its unique no-cook preparation, making it a quick and refreshing dish. Packed with bold flavours, this rasam is both tangy and spicy. The combination of tamarind juice and fresh herbs like coriander and curry leaves enhances its aroma and taste. Whether you're looking for a comforting drink or a flavourful side, this rasam is a must-try!

Is Pachai Puli Rasam Healthy?

Yes! Pachai Puli Rasam is packed with digestive-friendly ingredients like tamarind, black pepper, cumin, and garlic. Its anti-inflammatory properties and light nature make it a great addition to a balanced diet.

What Makes Pachai Puli Rasam Ideal For Summer?

This no-cook rasam is just what you need on a hot summer day. It's light, refreshing, and super easy on the stomach. It helps you stay cool while keeping your digestion happy.

How To Make Pachai Puli Rasam At Home | Rasam Recipes

Begin by soaking tamarind in water. Next, use a mortar and pestle to grind black pepper, cumin seeds, and salt. Add garlic, green chillies, small onions, coriander stems, and curry leaves, then crush everything together thoroughly. Squeeze the soaked tamarind to extract its juice and combine it with the crushed mixture. Stir in some sambar onions, jaggery, and fresh coriander leaves. Mix well and your pachai puli rasam is ready to be enjoyed!

Also Read: Love Rasam? You Need To Try This Delightful Jasmine Rasam Recipe ASAP

Watch the full recipe video here:

Will you give this Pachai Puli Rasam recipe a try? Let us know in the comments below!