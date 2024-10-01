Few things are as satisfying as sipping on a piping-hot bowl of rasam. This South Indian soup has fans across the country, cherished for its tangy flavour. When paired with idli, vada, rice, or dosa, it becomes a comforting and wholesome meal. While the classic rasam recipe is timeless, several delightful variations have emerged over time. Lemon rasam, garlic rasam, pepper rasam, and amla rasam are a few you may have heard of - or even tried. But have you ever heard of jasmine rasam? This recipe introduces something unique, adding a subtle floral note to the traditionally spicy rasam. If you love rasam as much as we do, you should try this jasmine rasam recipe ASAP! Who knows, it might just become your new favourite rasam recipe.

Why You'll Love Jasmine Rasam:

Jasmine rasam is unlike any other variety you've tried. Traditionally, rasam is made with toor dal and tamarind, but this version uses jasmine (mogra) flowers as the star ingredient, giving the dish a distinctive flavour. It's wholesome, refreshing, and a must-try for any rasam lover.

Is Jasmine Rasam Healthy?

Jasmine flowers are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial properties, making this rasam not just flavourful, but also healthy. Several studies suggest that jasmine flowers can act as a natural healer and help relieve stress. The addition of curry leaves, tomatoes, and spices further enhances its nutritional value.

How To Make Jasmine Rasam At Home | Jasmine Rasam Recipe

The recipe for this jasmine rasam was shared by chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya on her Instagram page. Start by blitzing tomatoes into a fine puree and set it aside. Next, coarsely pound coriander seeds, peppercorns, garlic, dried red chillies, and curry leaves using a mortar and pestle. Heat oil in a pan and add hing (asafoetida), jeera (cumin), and red chillies, allowing them to splutter. Once fragrant, add the pounded masala and cook for about a minute. Then, add the tomato puree and cook for a few more minutes. Pour in water, salt, and haldi (turmeric), and bring it to a boil. Remove from heat, add the jasmine flowers, and let the rasam rest for 20-30 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Try making this delicious jasmine rasam for your family and let us know how they found its taste in the comments below. For more rasam recipes, click here.