Who doesn't enjoy eating raita during summer? It's light, refreshing, and perfect for cooling down on a hot summer day. And the best part? You can experiment with raita in numerous ways, such as cucumber raita, boondi raita, fruit raita, and so on. However, have you ever tried adding kaddu to your raita? Yes, you read that right. At first, the idea of adding kaddu to your raita may sound bizarre, but trust us, it tastes incredibly delicious. Once you try out this unique recipe, you'll find yourself making it every summer (and also encouraging others to make it). This raita is a popular Pahadi recipe and was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_.

What Makes Pahadi Kaddu Raita A Must-Try?

Pahadi kaddu raita offers a new and innovative way to relish kaddu. It's super refreshing and enriched with the goodness of kaddu, giving it a distinct taste. It's a great option for those who dislike the taste of kaddu and are looking for a delicious way to savour it.

Is Pahadi Kaddu Raita Healthy?

Absolutely! With its mix of pumpkin, yoghurt, and fresh herbs, this raita is a nutritious and balanced addition to any meal. It's also a great way to cool down and soothe your digestive system. So, go ahead and add it to your weight loss diet.

How To Make Pahadi Kaddu Raita | Raita Recipes

Pahadi kaddu raita is incredibly easy to prepare and requires just a handful of ingredients. Here are the steps:

Start by boiling pumpkin cubes in a pan for about 15 minutes. Once done, let it cool, then mash using the back of a fork or a spoon.

Now, add some garlic, green chillies, mustard, mint leaves, coriander leaves, and salt to a mortar and pestle. Pound to make a coarse paste.

In a bowl, mix the mashed pumpkin with some yoghurt and add the prepared masala, giving it a good mix.

Top it with a tadka of garlic and jakhya (optional). Your Pahadi kaddu raita is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Will you try this pahadi kaddu raita at home? Let us know in the comments section below!