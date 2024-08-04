Raita is one of the most popular accompaniments in Indian cuisine. Whether we're having roti and sabzi or dal and rice, a bowl of refreshing yoghurt on the side makes for the perfect companion, doesn't it? When we think of raita, it's a given that yoghurt will be a part of it. After all, how can it be raita without this key ingredient? Well, let us introduce you to a recipe that reimagines raita in the most unique way: Rajasthani Khatta Meetha Raita. It offers sweet and tangy flavours and will make for a stellar accompaniment to your meals.

Also Read: No More Boring Raita! The Ultimate Homemade Raita Masala Recipe You Need To Try

What Is Rajasthani Khatta Meetha Raita?

Rajasthani khatta meetha raita is unlike any you've had before. The most surprising aspect of this raita is that it doesn't contain yoghurt; instead, it's made with tamarind and jaggery water. Spices like red chilli powder, haldi, and ajwain add a burst of flavour to this side dish. What's more, it includes small pieces of besan cheela, making it truly unique.

What To Pair With Rajasthani Khatta Meetha Raita?

Unsure what to pair with this raita? You can enjoy it with a variety of dishes. It pairs well with roti, steamed rice, or even vegetable pulao. Additionally, you can also savour this khatta meetha raita with spicy curries, balancing out the flavours.

How To Make Rajasthani Khatta Meetha Raita | Khatta Meetha Raita Recipe

The recipe for this unique raita was shared on the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain. To make it, start by combining jaggery (gud), tamarind, and water in a large bowl. Mix well and strain the mixture. In another bowl, combine besan, red chilli powder, haldi powder, ajwain, and oil. Give it a nice mix, then pour a ladleful of the mixture onto a heated tawa. Spread it evenly with a spatula. You'll have something that resembles a chilla. Once cooked, cut it into small pieces. Prepare a tadka by heating oil and adding red chilli powder and jeera. Finally, add the besan pieces to the tamarind-jaggery water and top with the prepared tadka. Your Rajasthani khatta meetha raita is now ready to be savoured!

Also Read: Make The Most Of Jamun Season! Whip Up This Tasty Jamun And Pudina Raita In Just 5 Mins

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Try this delicious raita recipe and let us know how you like its taste! Meanwhile, here are some more Rajasthani recipes you must try.