In India, parathas are a staple for many people. They come in wide varieties and can be prepared using different food grains. From plain whole wheat paratha to stuffed paratha, there are countless recipes to explore. The classic lachha paratha is one such variety that is loved by many for the multiple layers and irresistible crispy texture. However, achieving those layers perfectly at home can be quite challenging - it requires proper skill and technique. Fret not, as always we have your back. We have come up with some easy tips to make perfectly crispy lachha parathas from the comfort of your kitchen. Trust us, once you master these tips, you won't want to order in or visit your local dhaba for relishing lachha parathas. So without further ado, let's get started.

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Hacks To Make Lachha Parathas Crispier:

1. Knead The Dough Well

The first and most important step in making a crispy lachha paratha is to knead the dough well. Make sure to sieve the flour before using it and add lukewarm water while kneading the dough. To make perfectly crispy lachha parathas, it's best to use good-quality whole wheat flour.

2. Roll Out The Dough Evenly

After kneading the dough well, it's time to roll it out. Ensure that the dough is rolled out evenly and thinly to create the layers perfectly. For easy rolling, you can cover the dough with a damp muslin cloth for a few minutes before starting the process.

3. Use Generous Amount Of Ghee

If there is one ingredient that elevates the flavours of any dish at any given point, it is ghee. And this is also true when it comes to making a lachha paratha. Adding a generous dollop of ghee to your paratha not only makes it flavourful but also gives it the much-required richness. Trust us, you would not regret adding ghee to your paratha.

4. Cook Them On Right Flame

The flame used for cooking the paratha is often overlooked. If the paratha is cooked on low flame, it may turn out chewy, while cooking it on high flame can make it hard. It's recommended to cook the paratha on medium-high flame for the best results.

5. Press The Paratha While Cooking

Lastly, make sure to press the paratha while cooking it. You can use a spatula or a roti presser to apply light pressure while cooking. This ensures that the paratha cooks evenly, resulting in a delicious crispy texture.





So, remember these tips the next time you plan to cook a lachha paratha. If you're looking for the classic lachha paratha recipe, click here. Happy Cooking!