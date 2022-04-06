Our daily meal is incomplete without a bowl full of dal! But having this dish every day can get a little mundane. This high-protein ingredient is essential for our body, so why not prepare it in interesting and delicious ways that shall encourage us to enjoy it more often. If you have been looking for ways to give the dal a makeover, then we found some easy recipes that will be more than simple gravy! Now you can make pakodas, kachoris, patties and more with dal and enjoy this pulse even as a tasty snack.





5 Delicious Dal Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Chai

1.Dal Farra

A scrumptious North Indian dal dumpling that you must try, it's called - Dal Farra. Predominantly famous in Uttar Pradesh, this dal farra can be enjoyed for lunch or a quick snack any day, or made on special occasions.





Click here for the full recipe of Dal Farra.

2.Moonglet

Here we bring you a yummy and easy breakfast recipe for Delhi-special moonglet. If you are hearing about this street food for the first time, then allow us to introduce you to it. A moonglet is a fluffier, more satisfying version of a cheela that melts in your mouth with every bite.





Click here for the full recipe of Moonglet.

3.Dal Patties

All you need is leftover dal tadka, besan flour, onion and some spices and it's done. You can enjoy these patties as your tea-time snack. Crispy and delicious, this tiny treat can be made with bare minimum ingredients.





Click here for the full recipe of Dal Patties.

4.Dal Pakoda

Loved by all age groups, dal pakora is simply irresistible. To make this, all you need to do is mix leftover dal along with besan, rice flour, chopped onion followed by some spices and you are done. Serve it with mint chutney, and tamarind chutney and enjoy the monsoon with these crispy dal fritters.





Click here for the full recipe of Dal Pakora.

5.Dal Kachori

Arhar dal is sauteed with spices and herbs like garam masala, chilli powder, khus khus and coconut, and mixed with tamarind and a pinch of sugar. Deep-fried in oil, these crispy dal kachoris are perfect for tea-time munching. Mint chutney can be a perfect companion.





Click here for the full recipe of Dal Kachori.





Try out these dal snacks and do tell us in the comments section which one you enjoyed the most!



