What is the most recommended health thing to do during summer? Hydrate, right!? Summer is here and it's time to find new ways, other than water, to beat the scorching heat. While you can easily make yourself a tall glass of lemonade, there are other healthy beverages that you can try to replenish yourself. In recent years, a sharbat called Mohabbat ka Sharbat has gained popularity amongst the masses. It originated in Delhi and is loved for its beautiful colour and refreshingly sweet taste. You can find several recipes online, including the one here.

Also Read: Craving A Cool Summer Drink? Try This Irresistible Variyali Sharbat From Gujarat

If you are a fan of sharbats in summer, then you have landed on the right article. Today we bring you a lesser-known and healthier version of sharbat called Nafrat ka Sharbat. As per legends, this unique sharbat also originated from the famous streets of Jama Masjid and is named so because it's less sweet in taste. Digital creator Ritu Khemka, also known as @thehealthyrasoi, shared an easy recipe for Nafrat ka Sharbat.

Watch the video below:

How To Make Nafrat Ka Sharbat At Home

Digital creator Ritu Khemka shared an easy recipe for Nafrat Ka Sharbat to beat this summer heat. To make Nafrat ka Sharbat, you will need dates, milk, chopped nuts, cardamom powder, saffron soaked in milk, chia seeds, apples and ice cubes. Take a handful of dates and deseed them. Once done, add them in a blender jar along with some milk. Let the dates soak in the milk for at least 20 minutes before grinding them into a smooth paste. In a bowl, add ice cubes along with cold milk, cardamom powder, chopped nuts, dates paste, saffron milk and soaked chia seeds. Mix well. Once done, grate a peeled apple in the milk mixture and mix well. You can chill it for some time in the refrigerator or enjoy it as it is!

Unique Sharbat Recipes To Try This Summer

If you are a fan of sharbat, then you would love to try Nafrat Ka Sharbat. However, you can beat the scorching summer heat with these unique sharbat recipes too.

1. Mogra Sharbat

Unique and delicious, mogra sharbat is perfect to beat the scorching April heat. This sharbat will keep you hydrated and fresh, and also tantalise your taste buds with its floral essence. Find the full recipe here.

2. Maharashtrian Kokomo Sharbat

Made with tangy kokum squash, Kokomo Sharbat originated from Maharashtrian cuisine. Its unique taste and beautiful colour make it a perfect alternative to traditional nimbu paani and shikanji. Find the full recipe here.

3. Mint Gur Sharbat

Made with simple ingredients, mint gur sharbat has a refreshing flavour of mint leaves and the sweetness of gur (jaggery). This easy recipe will rejuvenate you instantly! Find the full recipe here.

4. Plum & Date Sharbat

Packed with the goodness of plums and dates, this unique sharbat recipe will (guaranteed) be loved by your kids. The best part is that it is made with simple ingredients and tastes amazing. Click here to learn the full recipe.

5. Daab Sharbat

A popular drink from Kolkata, Daab sharbat is a coconut-based drink to beat the summer heat. It is easy to make and only requires a few ingredients from your pantry. Find the full recipe here.





Also Read: What is Making the Pyaar Mohabbat Sharbat Such a Popular Drink in Delhi?