Fried food is a total treat in so many cuisines. Seriously, that golden crunch? Unbeatable! But when it comes to getting that perfect crispiness, you might be wondering about the difference between pan-frying and deep-frying. They seem pretty similar, right? If you're new to cooking, this can be super confusing. The main thing to know is that the amount of oil you use changes how your food turns out. Ever been puzzled by a recipe or menu that mentions "pan-fried momos" and wondered how that's different from deep-fried? You're in the right place! Let's break down the basics and clear up the difference between pan-frying and deep-frying.





Pan frying requires lesser oil usage than deep frying.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Is Pan Frying?

In pan-frying, we use a very small amount of oil in a shallow pan. Think of it as a mid-point between sauteing and deep-frying food. The idea behind pan frying food is to use just enough oil to cover the bottom of the pan. This method is quick and will give you that golden and crispy crust on foods like paneer, cutlets, or even aloo tikki without drowning them entirely in oil. The food will cook in its own juices while the little oil used will add a delightful taste to your dish. This will result in a dish that is packed with flavours, not too greasy, and holds some original texture. Plus, it is a healthier option as compared to deep frying since you are using less oil.

What Is Deep Frying?

As the name suggests, deep frying requires the food to be submerged completely in the hot oil to cook. This method will give your foods a perfect, all-around crispiness. When you deep fry, the heat of the oil seals the exterior layer of the food quickly. This results in locked-in moisture and gives you a crispy and crunchy exterior. Deep frying is what gives those lip-smacking samosas, pakoras and jalebis that irresistible crunch. Although it is not the healthiest cooking method, once in a while you can indulge in that ultimate crunch that deep frying provides.

Deep frying requires a large amount of oil to cook the food.

Photo Credit: iStock

Which One Do You Choose – Pan Fry or Deep Fry?

So, when do you pan-fry or when do you deep fry? It all depends on the dish and the texture you are hoping for. Pan frying is generally better suited for smaller quantities of quickly cooking foods like eggs and vegetables. The end result would be a lighter, less oily dish with a deliciously subtle crunch. Moreover, other dishes – particularly involving fish – may also fall into this category as they can break into pieces.





On the other hand, if you are looking for a full-on crispy indulgent treat, then you should deep fry. This method would allow quick and even cooking and works best for large quantities of food. Since it is deeply fried and requires more amount of oil, deep-fried food lends a heavier, richer taste, as compared to pan-fried foods.





