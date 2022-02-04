Who doesn't love paneer? Paneer is one food that is always on the menu, whether we are eating outside or ordering in. The meal is incomplete with a tasty paneer dish, after all, paneer is every vegetarian's ultimate delight! That is why, whenever the weekend is around the corner, we love to indulge in a variety of paneer recipes. Especially in paneer snacks, the joy of indulging in a plate full of paneer tikka or chilli paneer while watching a movie is just indescribable! So, if you are someone who loves paneer snacks as much as we do, then spend the weekend making these scrumptious paneer finger foods at home.





Also Read: Valentine's Week 2022: 7 Desserts To Make Your Week Extra Special

Here Are 5 Paneer Finger Foods You Must Try:

1.Paneer Lollipop

The tiny paneer balls with toothpicks stuck in them make for the ideal finger food. Pair them with tomato sauce or chutney and enjoy your evening with this satiating and, of course, delicious snack.





Click here for the recipe for Paneer Lollipop.

2. Paneer Tikki

A crispy paneer tikki is crowd-favourite, hence if you are cooking to woo your guests and family, you can safely place your bet on this delish snack. Mashed paneer and a pool of rustic spices- is there anything about the combination that does not work? We guess not.

Click here for the recipe of Paneer Tikki.

3. Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka has to be the most loved and popular choice to devour! Soft on the inside and crispy, charred, flavorful on the outside - paneer tikka melts in our mouth in every bite. And when paired with spicy chutney and onion rings, then brace yourself for maximum indulgence!





Click here for the recipe of Paneer Tikka.

4. Paneer Popcorn

Paneer popcorn is the vegetarian variation of classic chicken popcorn. You don't need to do a lot of preparation to make paneer popcorn; all you need to do is season the paneer, coat it in batter and fry it!





Click here for the recipe of Paneer Popcorn.

5. Paneer Seekh Kebab

These are no ordinary seekh kebabs. These kebabs come with a paneer twist. Rather than being made using any kind of meat, this kebab is made from paneer and khoya. It is creamy, soft and absolutely delicious!





Click here for the recipe of Paneer Seekh Kebab.





Try out these paneer finger foods and tell us which one is your favourite!









